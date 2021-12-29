Some snort in relief and others in disappointment. The latest installment in the saga of The Matrix has Divided all sci-fi movie lovers. Or you like it The Matrix Resurrections or you hate it. Some suggest that it may be better than what the world saw in 1999. There is no middle ground for Lana Wachowski’s latest creation that brings Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss’s Neo and Trinity back to film.

With good figures at the box office that, however, fail to surpass the success of the season of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the question on the table is whether The Matrix Resurrections I would have a replica in the cinema. A sequel that would continue with the story of Neo and the rest of the protagonists. And the truth is that according to an interview by Reeves to Empire Magazine, Everything indicates that there will be no more Matrix stories in the cinema. At least for now.

With this many breathe easy after the fiasco that has led to the return of history to theaters. Because although it is true that in terms of science fiction the film passes with a pass, the content has not lived up to the saga. The philosophical and metaphorical complexity of the first saga takes a back seat to offer a story without depth.

According to the actor himself, the idea of ​​a sequel is not even raised at this time. “I do not think so. If I had to cast a vote, no, not a vote, a vote. I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix“He points out. He adds in the same text that the simple idea of ​​having made this film was already something unthinkable a few years ago. Neither the actors nor the director, who for this occasion he has not had the collaboration of his sister, they planned that the Matrix would once again be part of a movie billboard under The Matrix Resurrections. First it was a matter of Warner Bros. that began to feel the idea that came and went with the passage of time. The idea went from that to being a reality and events – pandemic through – began to happen.

And even though all parties ended up changing their minds, for Reeves this door is closed indefinitely.

In any case, if fate opens up the possibility of creating a sequel to The Matrix ResurrectionsKeanu Reeves himself confesses that he would return to the role he has been playing since 1999. “If she invites me again, I’m in!”, he commented.