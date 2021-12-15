PHOTO: OMAR MARTÍNEZ / CUARTOSCURO

President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), clarified the assumption uncover from Jaime Bonilla, former governor of Baja California, as the next Undersecretary of the Interior.

“Let’s wait. (…) He is taking his time and we are going to look forward. (…) In the next few days there are no changes “

Despite this, the president I do not discard that the senator with a license could join the presidential cabinet in the future, since “he has supported the democratic movement,” he stressed.

“Jaime Bonilla has helped the democratic movement in Baja California a lot. And he’s a licensed Senator, he has that option and can help us in the Federal Government”, He commented in his morning lecture.

And it is that the rumors of the appointment arose after a publication of Monserrat Caballero, Moreno mayor of Tijuana, where congratulated Bonilla on his eventual appointment through their social networks.

“Today the former governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla Valdez, joins the cabinet of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as undersecretary of the Interior. Engineer, I send you a big hug and I wish you the best of success! #TijuanaParaAll “

“I am sure that he will do a great job and this appointment will bring good news for both Mexico and Baja California”He added in said message that it was accompanied by a photograph in which Bonilla appears sitting next to López Obrador and the logo of both Montserrat Caballero and the Tijuana city hall.

In addition to this, but a few hours before, the former governor had reunited in provado with the Chief Executive in National Palace.

Once the meeting was over, reporters from various media questioned the official: “How did the meeting go? Do you already have a job?”, to which the politician only limited himself to smile and raise your thumb. So far, the Presidency of the Republic has not reported the reason for the meeting.

It was in the morning From the past December 2nd when López Obrador affirmed that already there would be no more modifications to his cabinet for the last three years in the presidency of Mexico.

In relation to this, the Tabasco took the opportunity to to reveal what, he presumed, would be the latest modifications on your computer: Juan Pablo de Botton will occupy the Undersecretariat of Expenditures the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP); charge what Victoria Rodriguez he was in office before being proposed for the governorship of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

The surprise announcement came after a series of controversial changes, which earned the president a wave of criticism by, they pointed out, empower the Armed Forces Mexican.

And it is that the relief of De Botton as director of Nafin was Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda, formerly head of the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

This position was held Pedro Zenteno Santaella, formerly director of the Biological and Reagent Laboratories of Mexico (Birmex), whose quota was assigned to General Jens Pedro Lohmann Iturburu, who served as Major General DEM of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena).

These changes were announced on the same day that Victoria Rodriguez She appeared before the Senate of the Republic to occupy the position as governor of Banxico.

