Spider-Man’s presence in the MCU has been guaranteed for at least one new trilogy, producer Amy Pascal said.

Everything indicates that the alliance between Marvel and Sony Pictures will continue for several years, and with it Spider-Man will continue to swing through the Marvel Cinematic Universe for at least three more films, after the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spidey’s next adventure in the MCU.

Don’t Miss: 10 Costly Mistakes Spider-Man Has Made

Amy Pascal, producer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, confirmed in an interview for the Fandango site that the agreement between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures has again been extended and is already working on the new trilogy of the wall-crawler.

“This is not the last movie we’re going to do with Marvel, (this isn’t) the last Spider-Man movie… We’re getting ready to do the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We are thinking of this as three movies, and now we are going to move on to the next three. This isn’t the last of our movies in the MCU“

A winning alliance

In 2015, after the premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios signed an agreement to incorporate Spidey into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In this way, the character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko debuted in Captain America: Civil War, with Tom Holland as the new interpreter of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man was part of films such as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and the three solo films that he has starred in the MCU, the most recent being Spider-Man: No Way Home.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard), Thomas Haden Church (Sandman) ) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) in one of the films that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 15, 2021 in the Mexican Republic.

It may interest you: New poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home gives a glimpse of Green Goblin without a mask

Source: Fandango

For a new millennium, a new era of The Amazing Spider-Man

J. Michael Straczynski and John Romita Jr. introduce us to a mysterious stranger who will forever change the way Peter Parker views himself and the origins of his incredible alter ego!

In addition, the wall-crawler will face the greatest tragedy his city has ever suffered: the events of September 11.

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico brings you The Amazing Spider-Man: The Definitive Collection Book 1, a copy that every good fan of the wall-crawler must have.

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction

aa