This is how operators want to camouflage their new 5G antennas so that they do not clash with the urban environment.

When the different operators install the new generation antennas in sparsely populated environments there would not be many problems in their design, but when these antennas must be included within a larger urban environment may face different ethical issues that deal with its balance of design with the environment where it is located.

And it is that in a society where sustainability and balance is increasingly important, operators are seeking to reduce the visual impact of mobile phone station towers which are installed especially in urban environments to try to blend in on the rooftops and prevent them from clashing with the environment.

And now as reported from broadband, new camouflaged 5G antennas are being installed from operators such as Vodafone, Orange and Movistar and which resort to mimicry solutions.

The operators, in this way, are betting on the camouflages where the base station is visually integrated into the environment in which it is located. For example, if the antenna is to go on a roof, it will try to simulate a metal or brick chimney while if it is outdoors, it may even end up resorting to advertising “poles”.

As they say, the company Cantudo is one of the usual suppliers of these main operators and that is already experimenting with the mimicry of antennas within an environment, betting on some that resemble chimneys both in buildings and industrial.

As stated by Telefónica these antennas integrated into the environment “will be essential in the deployment of 5G in city centers”.

And it is that the municipalities where you want to respect the urban environment, these antennas can simulate not only chimneys, but also street lamps or different urban furniture and that will replace the traditional panels in order to achieve a city with a more consistent aesthetic.

In this way, these types of antennas 5G They will go unnoticed by the vast majority of mortals and it is likely that on top of your building you will end up having some type of additional chimney that was not there a few years ago, and that it is actually a camouflaged antenna.