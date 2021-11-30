After some players complained, there will be changes to Halo Infinite matchmaking for Ranked Mode matches, although we will have to wait for these changes to arrive. The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta was unexpectedly released on November 15, allowing fans to jump into a variety of different game modes. Multiplayer offers several fun game modes for players, such as casual quick play and the chaotic Grand Team Battle.

But also there are competitive playlists for those who want a challenge. Unfortunately, players have struggled with the Halo Infinite matchmaking system in the game’s ranked mode.

There will be changes to Halo Infinite matchmaking

In many games, the Halo Infinite matchmaking matches players with unequal abilities in the same lobbies. These issues recently prompted professional Halo gamer Ricky “LxthuL” Spanish to take to Twitter to express his frustration with matchmaking. The player claimed that Halo Infinite matchmaking was only looking to balance teams, meaning that a high-level player could be paired with a significantly lower-ranked player.

Halo Infinite multiplayer impressions [Gameplay]

Luckily, help seems to be on the way for those weary of the current system. In the wake of these recent complaints from LxthuL and other members of the Halo Infinite community, 343 Industries announced that Halo Infinite matchmaking changes for ranked will be underway. In a tweet replying to LxthuL, John Junyszek, the Halo Community Officer, said that the development team had heard the frustrations of the player base and that they agreed that something had to be done.