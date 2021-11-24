A deleted scene from Venom: There Will Be Carnage reveals Carnage’s plan to take over the world.

The movie Venom: There will be carnage It has been a box office success, grossing more than $ 455 million worldwide. The best without a doubt is the relationship of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) with the symbiote and the appearance of the great villain Carnage. Now we can see its domestic version that has arrived with a lot of “Additional features” and some deleted scenes.

Carnage as a good comic book villain he wants to create chaos and if he can take over the world in the process … Better! At least that’s what we’ve found out from this deleted scene from Venom: There will be carnage.

The evil red symbiote makes it very clear to Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) and Frances Barrison (Naomie harris) who wants to fill the world with symbiote / human hybrids, something the villain Shriek would not you agree. We don’t know where this scene could fit in, but it’s clear that it would have been great to see it in the movies.

What do you think of this conversation? It must be remembered that the special effects are not finished, probably because it did not enter the final cut that has reached theaters.

We will see more symbiotes in the next few years.

Attention SPOILERS. The movie Venom: There will be carnage has a post-credits scene where we see Eddie brock and the symbiote jump to another dimension or universe in which it is Spider-man from Tom holland. Therefore, we can see a confrontation between these two beloved characters from the comics. According to all rumors, it will be in the movie that Sony is preparing and it will be released in October 2023.

There are many other symbiotes that we can see in the cinema apart from Carnage, so it will be interesting to know what plans they have. We might even get to see Knull his dark god, a villain who could have some reference in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder which will premiere on July 8, 2022.

Did you like Venom: There Will Be Carnage? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.