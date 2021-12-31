Times Square Party in Decentraland

The decentralized metaverse project Decentraland will present the virtual reality version of the iconic Times Square through a New Years Eve party that coincides with the time of the celebration in real life in New York City.

The event is called “MetaFest 2022 NYE Party” and will run until 8:00 am UTC on January 1 in the Estate 4 district of Decentraland. It will feature live music, rooftop VIP lounges, a new launch of tokenized collectibles and apparel, live streams of real-world NYE events around the world, CryptoArt galleries, and games.

The virtual reality equivalent of the famous place in the heart of New York is called “One Times Square”, doing the pun “once” that suggests the structure can be disbanded after the party.

Celebrate New Year’s in Times Square… in Decentraland! Https: //t.co/phe7qr10LY – Decentraland (@decentraland) December 29, 2021

“Let’s celebrate as if it were 2022: for ‘meta’ or for worse,” Decentraland joked in the invitation of the event. So far only about 150 people have registered, but you already know what the parties are like: first you worry that no one comes and then everyone shows up at the same time …

Increased interest in mutant apes

The spin-off project from Bored Ape Yacht Club, the Mutant Ape Yacht Club, has risen to the top of the secondary sales volume charts.

According to data from CryptoSlam, Interest in Mutant Ape Yacht Club’s NFTs has skyrocketed 355.29% in the last 30 days, generating sales of $ 76.8 million in secondary markets.

The NFTs represent mutant versions of the popular Bored Ape avatars, and is currently the highest ranked project in terms of 24/7 volume.

The recent trend appears to be part of an increased demand for Yuga Lab’s NFTs, as the seven-day secondary volume of his other projects, such as the Bored Ape Kennel Club and the Bored Ape Chemistry Club, has also increased by 915% and 345% respectively.

Although all of Yuga Lab’s NFT projects rank in the top 10 for seven-day sales volume, The biggest increase in demand appears to be for Solana-based Crypto Astronauts NFTs, with secondary sales volume increasing by a whopping 172.235% in that time frame.

Bring the NFTs to the bank?

The swedish bank Crypto-friendly Mecro Bank has outlined plans to enter the NFTs and Metaverse sector.

The bank offers services across Europe and is currently working on a pilot project to launch a digital asset custody service in the future.

According to an announcement on December 29, Mecro Bank intends to launch its own collectible NFTs as a new way to “make money”, and is currently working on strategies to deploy a virtual banking experience in Metaverse-based virtual worlds.

The company cited the importance of integrating its services with emerging technologies and trends to meet growing user demand.

“The importance of the Metaverse will grow as a digital financial platform for banking and financial transactions, as well as personal and business interactions. To make this new environment as immersive and realistic as possible, it will be essential to manage finances and transactions effectively, “the announcement reads.

Cipher Punks’ NFT downfall causes quite a stir

An unlicensed NFT project dubbed “Cipher Punks”, depicting key figures of the Cypherpunk movement, It has been shut down following protests from people featured in the tokenized artworks.

The team behind the project, ItsBlockchain revealed in a blog post on December 29 that it was shutting down the 500 NFT collection just three days after its release, citing the Cypherpunks’ response that they “didn’t like the idea of ​​their images being used as NFTs and drawings. digital “.

Figures such as Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) activist and speechwriter Jillian York, they noted on Twitter on December 27 that they “do not approve of this at all” and asked the team to remove the NFTs and the digital drawings representing them.

I don’t approve of this whatsoever and would like it removed. https://t.co/xy6W2w97NF – Jillian C. York (@jilliancyork) December 26, 2021

The ItsBlockchain team said it will reimburse every “penny” someone has spent on the project, including gas fees, and has completely wiped the project off the internet; your social media pages and OpenSea accounts are no longer accessible.

“We were not aware of the similarity laws in the NFTs, since the market is not regulated. It is our mistake. We have to assume it”, said the blog post.

Well, someone has republished the NFT collection. This is not going to go away, is it?

Kraken co-founder and CEO Jesse Powell revealed last week that the cryptocurrency exchange will launch a non-fungible token (NFT) market that will allow users to borrow funds against their NFTs.

The Italian manufacturer of luxury sports cars Ferrari is entering the blockchain sector after having signed an agreement with the Swiss blockchain company Velas Network. The deal could involve the deployment of Ferrari’s licensed NFTs, as the start-up is specifically focused on the sector.

