Nicholas Hammond, who played Spider-Man in 1977, revealed that the wall-crawler series had an idea to crossover with The Incredible Hulk.

Today the Marvel television series have delivered us great feats of heroes and villains of the House of Ideas, but this legacy would be impossible without two pioneering shows, The Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man, which were close to have a crossover.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Nicholas Hammond, who played Peter Parker / Spider-Man, related that there was an idea for his show and The Incredible Hulk series to have a two-episode crossover.

Hammond maintained a great friendship with Bill Bixby, the interpreter of Bruce Banner in The Incredible Hulk (where Lou Ferrigno played the Jade Colossus), and both agreed to join forces on the small screen, in an idea that did not progress.

“We talked about crossing the television series, doing a double part about the joining of forces of Spider-Man and Hulk … But it never went beyond the stage of two actors talking at the end of the day over a beer”.

While the Spider-Man series had one season on the air, The Incredible Hulk had 80 episodes divided into five seasons, in addition to five television movies.

A Spidey less tied to the comics

The Spider-Man series only ran for one season, and one of the reasons the show was canceled by CBS was to follow a line away from the comics and more grounded in reality.

“We didn’t have comic book villains… We had people, drug dealers, blackmailers, criminals. So in a way, we turned it a bit into a crime show where there were problems about pollution and nuclear waste.”.

Even Stan Lee himself was not an enthusiastic fan of the 1977 series, as Nicholas Hammond’s Spidey had a more detective edge.

“I think he wanted comic book villains that Spider-Man fights with. We thought it was better to have this guy with his power trying to stop people who were doing serious harm to the planet and people. So we had a parting there”.

