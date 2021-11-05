As incredible as it may sound, the iPhone X to which an engineer put a USB-C port, now auctioned for 85,000 euros on eBay. And the interest in such a genuine product is real, as there are currently a total of 173 bids. There are still six days for those interested to make their offers, so the price could rise even more.

A unique iPhone in the world

The world’s first and probably last USB-C iPhone can be yours. As long as have around 100,000 euros to spare in your checking account. Because although right now it is around 85,000 euros, the reality is that its price will surely go up even more.





A unique piece in the world. An iPhone X with functional USB-C that has become the object of desire of some other collector with change in the pockets. Of course, you run the risk of someone following in the footsteps of Ken Pillonel, its creator, as he posted a video detailing all the steps a few days ago.

The iPhone X with USB-C auction includes a number of accessories. In addition to the 64GB black iPhone X, we have the box without cable or headphones. Shipping is free (what less) anywhere in the world. A 30-minute call with Pillonel is included to ask questions about it.





Of course, in addition to paying for the final price of the bid, the new owner commits to three things. The first is that it will not restore, update or erase the iPhone. You won’t use it like your regular iPhone. And finally it won’t open it.

The phone is fully functional. But the engineer warns that if these indications are not followed, we will do it on our own. If the phone stopped working, “we can not expect anything from it” because “it is only a prototype”.

More information | Bid on eBay.