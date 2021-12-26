Spotify announced at the beginning of the year that high-quality sound would come to the streaming music platform, we are almost at the end of the year and there are no signs that HiFi will arrive.

Streaming platforms are on the rise and more and more users are joining this business model. Spotify is one of the best known and offering both music and podcasts has increased its popularity in recent years. Of course, it is not the only one and it has high-level competitors.

Apple Music and Tidal manage to shake Spotify’s throne, even a little. The response from those with the green icon is to add new functions and features, in fact, even earlier this year it was announced that the company was working on high-quality audio.

And, is that, the last asset of the streaming platforms is the HiFi sound. What happens is that, many times, this proposal does not seem to arrive on time. Spotify announced in February of this year that it would launch high-quality audio for all users, but we are in December and it has not yet arrived. What happened?

There is not much information about why the movement of Spotify it has been delayed all this time. Being one of the first to announce this made competitors like Apple Music also jump on the high definition bandwagon, but they did so before Spotify itself.

Apple Music beat Spotify at its own game, but worst of all, it did so at no extra cost. The addition of Apple Music HiFi sound and Dolby Atmos was completely free, by integrating this in this way Spotify may have had to rethink its approach to HiFi content.

At the moment Spotify has not clarified anything about the arrival of the HiFi audio to your platform, there may still be time and give the surprise in the last days of the year. We consider it unlikely, but there is always some hope. The only certain thing is that they will have to catch up with Apple Music and that will not be easy.