Senator Ricardo Monreal affirmed that he will remain in the ranks of Morena, a party that he said he helped found for more than 24 years, so in accordance with his principles he will not allow abuses of characters emanating from his ranks.

For a few days, the Morenoist legislator has accused the governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García, of abuse of power for the arrest of José Manuel del Río Virgen, technical secretary of the Senate Political Coordination Board.

Del Río Virgen was arrested for the murder of René Tovar, former candidate of the Citizen Movement for Municipal President of Cazones.

“I am going to stay in Morena, because I believe in the movement. Nobody gets mad, I’m not going to leave Morena, know that well. I am going to fight for the transformation that the president has been making to continue, ”said Monreal Ávila.

“That was our fight, for me it has not changed. I have been consistent and I still think the same. That is why I have acted because of my consistency, because the fact that abuses are being committed by anyone, even if they arise from our movement, we cannot remain silent, “he said.

In a message broadcast on his social networks, the senator endorsed his loyalty to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has distanced himself from the legislator, and affirmed that he has been by his side through thick and thin.

“I’ve been with him through thick and thin; there have been more bad times, but I have invariably accompanied him ”, he said.

24 years of fighting injustices cannot be erased. The essence of the # 4T It is to defend the unprotected people, and that is why we have an obligation to correct the abuses that are occurring in different states.

