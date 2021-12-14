Researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar compared the results of two consecutive waves of COVID-19 infections between January and May 2021, in Qatar, and examined the risk of severe cases, critical illnesses and fatalities caused by primary infections, in compared with those caused by reinfections.

In a universe of 353,326 people, 1,304 reinfections were identified, of which 31.7% were caused by the Beta variant, 4.4% by the Alpha variant, and 16.3% by the primary strain of SARS-CoV-2. While the rest of the strains causing the reinfections lacked identification.

On average, 277 days passed between the first coronavirus infection and reinfection. However, the odds of severe disease were lower during reinfection cases.

In fact, for every 28 cases of critical illness caused by primary infection, there were no cases after reinfections. In addition, for every seven cases of death from primary infection, there were no deaths from COVID-19 after infection.