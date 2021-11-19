The Arcane series: League of legends came to Netflix to demonstrate several things at once. That faithful and interesting adaptations of video games are possible. That can be sophisticated quality products. And that the means that used to tell a story loved by fans around the world is important.

In the case of Arcane: League of legends, animation is key when telling a complex story with several levels of interpretation. Especially when he managed to give his characters a rare solidity and an artistic concept, which pays homage to the original material.

Riot Games managed to create what seems like the perfect combination of flawless visuals and a correct story. The result is a resounding success that managed to dethrone The Squid Game What Netflix’s most-watched show in just a week.

Animation, that rare look at a new universe

Riot’s Netflix series has made the smart decision to use seemingly traditional animation to support its story. Unlike Blade Runner: Black Lotus From Adult Swim and Crunchyroll (with a distinct futuristic three-dimensional look), Riot went for an almost innocent look.

The bet allows the series to build the story that relies almost entirely on the visual to tell a complicated plot. Especially when the script of Arcane: League of legends it relies on the possibility of narrating an origin story. The arrival to the world of the series of the champions Vi and Jinx, Jayce and Viktor is analyzed from a human angle. But also, from the point of view of his interaction with the formidable context scenarios that surround him.

To the amazement of fans and viewers, Arcane: League of legends travel through the emblematic cities of Piltover and Zaun from colors and shapes. A wise decision when giving the story double and triple layers of meaning and a successful visual construction.

Piltover, the technological capital and symbol of prosperity of League of Legends displayed in bright hues and a collection of stunning images. The notion about the power of the fictional city comes to its television version in the midst of a conception of balance between magic and technical advances. As for Zaun, the industrial aesthetic is situated between a successful palette of grays and copper tones, creating an effective sensation of a half-revealed enigma.

Arcane: League of legends, a cluster of good decisions

Riot has left its visuals to French animation studio Fortiche (known for the Warriors video from Imagine Dragons). The result is a combination of aesthetically attractive and surprisingly fluid movements. Especially in the first chapters of Arcane: League of legends in which the argument Follow characters through different spaces and places.

Of course, this is a decision that surprised the fans. The most recent animation projects from studios and production houses (such as the already emblematica What if …? Marvel) have opted for the lavish. But on the contrary, Riot seems to have much more interest in a colorful and resplendent world.

The impeccable result reminds those celebrated Tales of Runeterra, the series of animated shorts that show different places of League of Legends. With the same vitality and attention to detail as the collection of stories, Arcane is an outstanding aesthetic and visual experiment. One furthermore, which shows that in an age when the temptation of the live action it is inevitable, there is still interest in more thoughtful products.