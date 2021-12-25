"There is good harmony with Fàbregas and with Dika Mem"



Joan Marin is a figure who remains attached to the most glorious stage of Barça handball with that ‘Dream Team’ that wrote indelible pages in the history of sport with its six European Cups under the command of Valero Rivera and the subsequent one in 2005 with Xesco Espar.

The Catalan left in 2005 after receiving an important offer from the group of companies of the president of the defunct BM Ciudad Real (Domingo Díaz de Mera) and now he returns to take charge of the sports coordination of the Barça handball section with Xavi O’Callaghan as sports manager and section management. Marin leaves the management of ASOBAL after six years of work and has also been president of the European Association of Handball Clubs.

Why did you decide to return to Barça 16 years later?

In a way he wanted to. This is my home. I was here 23 years, 13 of them in the handball section first as a delegate and later as a manager. It is true that abroad has gone well, but when the club contacted me it was clear to me. I think we did a good job at ASOBAL (since 2015) and also as president of the European Club Association.

In fact, the Champions were won in 2005 …

The truth is that I left in December 2005, in the middle of a season in which we ended up winning the league. I received an offer from the group of companies of the president of BM Ciudad Real that interested me. Also, I had been at the club for a long time and I thought it could be a good thing for me.

The Dream Team in 2000 after winning the fifth Champions League in a row | TWITTER

Too many changes found …

It’s true, a lot has changed at the club and in the section compared to last season, but the team is working well and I am confident that the objectives will be achieved. We have a new coaching staff, the squad is shorter and very important players have left, especially Entrerríos or Palmarsson, although it is true that more was expected of him. Now we have new players, some not so well known, but who can do it very well.

Why change something that was working perfectly?

It was a club decision. There was a strong economic determining factor as has happened throughout the club and it was considered that it was time to start a new course.

What role do Enric Masip and Valero Rivera play in the section?

None. Enric is an advisor to the president and also a reference in this section. In fact, his shirt hangs over the Palau and his opinion has to be taken into account, but on a day-to-day basis it has no function. Valero is in Qatar, he has been an advisor to the club for many years and is a highly respected voice, but he is totally removed from the day-to-day running of the section. It is true that we spoke with him to incorporate Ben Ali, but above all the contacts were with Rafa (Guijosa, his coach at Al Arabi). Nothing more.

Joan Marin, at the Ciutat Esportiva with SPORT | DAVID RAMÍREZ

How do you rate the season so far?

The team is on an upward path and I am moderately optimistic despite the fact that we are in a difficult season due to changes and because there is no team that has been affected so much by the Tokyo Games. We have a lot of very loaded players and on top of that, next month comes the European. In any case, the confidence in the coaching staff and the squad is total.

Disprove that mantra that Barça is the team with the highest budget in the world.

It is not true. Look, PSG, Kiel, Veszprém and I would even tell you that Kielce spend much more than Barça. We have a very important budget, but we are not the first. Neither the third parties & mldr; nor the rooms.

After the renovations of Aleix Gómez, N’Guessan and Cindric, the fans are concerned about the cases of Fàbregas and Dika Mem …

We are also trying to build the team of the future and there we are talking about two vital players, of course.

Are you optimistic?

Yes. We have already started the contacts and in both cases there is good harmony. We know that there are many clubs interested in them and we are interested in expanding their contracts. The most important thing is what they want and I know that they are happy here at Barça. You have to be patient, but things are on the right track.

The Barça wants to ‘tie’ more to Dika Mem and Fàbregas | VALENTÍ ENRICH

Ben Ali came for a month. Are there more options for him to continue or for another pivot to come?

The idea is that it continues until the end of the season. He has integrated wonderfully and has fitted in very well with the team. In addition, he has a fighting character that has already been seen from day one and that suits the group very well.

Will they come the meta Emil Nielsen and the left winger Hampus Wanne, with whom the previous sports management reached an agreement?

Barça must always be attentive to the market and they are two excellent players that we would like to have, of course.

But for that they came for a single season Ángel Fernández and Leo Maciel …

Well, many names are heard and in fact Bokhan (Belarusian motor pivot) who has already renewed with his club and (Jonathan) Carlsbogard (Swedish left back of Lemgo) have just left (Viachaslau). Barça has to be attentive to the condition that the market is scarce and that makes you have to move with time, but I insist that the players you tell me we like. There will be few changes and you have to get it right.

Joan Marin, at the Ciutat Esportiva with SPORT | DAVID RAMÍREZ

Will the template be a little larger?

We have gone from leaving two players out of the squad in each game to one of the subsidiary having to dress if there is an injury or someone needs to be rested. You can see that in the rhythm of the game and in everything, so the idea is for the squad to be a little broader next season, either with signings or with the quarry, in which we have high hopes.

Can this team aspire to win the Champions League?

Of course! Apart from the second half against Magdeburg in the Super Globe, I have not seen any team superior to us. And beware, Magdeburg remains undefeated in Europe and in the Bundesliga (only Logroño took a point from him in the European League). We are on the right track to win all the national titles and with all the options to go to the quarterfinals in the Champions League.

Would reaching the Final Four be a success?

Clear. Like every season. We come from winning the Champions League in June, but in December 2020 a final was lost and the last title had been won six years ago. There is a lot of equality and it is very difficult, but the team is growing and I insist that I am optimistic.

Barça won the Champions League last June | EFE

Let’s talk about quarry. What did you think of the subsidiary’s game against Granollers in the Copa del Rey?

You saw it? What will it look like to me? Well, they played an extraordinary game against one of the best teams in the Asobal League.

And that Artur Parera was not there, Martí Soler nor the goal Jordi González for a subject of chips …

Ferran (Porres) is a great coach who knows how to get the most out of the team. They played very fast and were about to give the bell. You just have to see how the president of Granollers celebrated the victory. There is a future and little by little we hope to see more homegrown players in the first team.

Of all of them, the one that I see the most prepared is Aleksandar Cenic (Serbian right back). Do you have it?

Clear. He is a player with a great future and the idea is that next season if he does not already have a place in the first team, he can go on loan to an ASOBAL club so that he has minutes of level

Aleksandar Cenic is one of the pearls of the quarry | FCB

Are you not worried that he will go away as happened with Juri Knorr (now on the Rhein-Neckar)?

We trust that not and work is already underway for that. You know we have him.

Finally, is it possible to re-engage the fans to fill the Palau?

The club is working towards that goal and note that in the last Champions League games a lot more people have come. The situation is not easy, because in addition the pandemic is rebounding again. We have become more comfortable and perhaps we have gotten used to seeing everything on TV. Me first, huh? Despite this, I am confident that we will succeed, at least in the most important matches.