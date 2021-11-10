Scorn It is one of those cases where news suddenly appears, the hype skyrockets and we don’t hear from it again until years later. The game was revealed since 2014 and is currently one of the strongest indie cards on Xbox, the aspect that attracts the most attention is its visual style in total harmony with the work of HR Giger, Swiss surrealist artist responsible for the design of the film’s titular creature Alien 1979.

What is most abundant of Scorn They are stills, although we have also seen it in motion in some gameplay clips, but the truth is that its proposal itself is unknown. That is why fans of horror and Giger have their sights set on him, as it could be the title that gives them the nightmare images that they are so passionate about.

That arrival will now have to wait more, because although Scorn was scheduled to launch sometime in 2021, its developer Ebb Software updated the page of Kickstarter to inform that it will not be available until 2022.

In the statement, he took the opportunity to thank once again the people who have donated for the realization of the game, of which several wonder why there is no news or more images and clips, being that the launch would have taken place at this time.

In this regard, the study recognized that throughout the last year there was a lack of communication and promised to improve in that section, so now there will be monthly updates that will be shared on Kickstarter.

Ebb Software again did not provide a closed launch window and only said that the game will arrive in 2022.

Now it only remains to wait for Scorn it does not end up as a canceled project whose development took so long that it became unsustainable.