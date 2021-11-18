There is already an actor for Uncle Iroh in the live-action Avatar

Earlier this month it was announced who would be the actor responsible for playing Lord Ozai at live-action of Avatar: The Last Airbender preparing Netflix. Now, the platform streaming has decided to reveal another of the actors who will be part of the project, and who will be responsible for giving life to the charismatic Uncle Iroh.

Via Twitter, the account of Netflix Geeked shared with three additional actors who will join this live-action, but without a doubt, one of the most notable is Paul Sung Hyun-Lee in the role of Uncle Iroh. This actor had previously worked with Netflix in the series Kim’s Convenience with the role of Appa, but this will be his first time with the franchise of Avatar.

On the other hand we also have Lim Kay Siu In the role of Gyatso, already Ken leung As the Commander Zhao. We still don’t know exactly when this series will be released, but it is taking more and more shape. If you want to meet the rest of the cast, then here we leave you the link.

Editor’s note: Adapting Avatar to a live-action is not an easy task, and many of us remain skeptical about this project. Let’s remember that these types of adaptations do not always yield the best results, and although Netflix definitely has the talent to pull it off, we will have to wait until we see the final result before judging them prematurely.

Via: Netflix Geeked