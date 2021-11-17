The trailer for the third and highly anticipated Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland at the helm has caused the anticipation for the Sony film to explode around the world. The closing of the trilogy looks very good.

Since Tom Holland came to the superhero universe to play Spider-Man, the franchise has been revalued. First, because the movies are quite good, and second, because the actor is touched by the wand.

After Spider-Man: Homecoming and its continuation Spider-Man: Far for Home, it is the turn of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and this third film is expected to conclude the journey of this remodeled Spider-Man.

The film brings to the big screen a lot of protagonists of other films like Doctor Strange, the Green Goblin or Doctor Octopus, among others.

Due to a bad spell to erase Spider-Man’s identity from everyone’s memory, a lot of enemies from other universes end up arriving in the world of Peter Parker.

And from then on it is each one’s job to imagine what is going to happen because we do not want to get into spoilers and unpleasant spoilers for the majority, the current trailers already have enough.

This Spider-Man saga is the demonstration that the Marvel universe of comics can be carried out outside of Disney, since as you know the Spider-Man movies are owned by Sony, one of his last golden eggs.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released in theaters on December 17 in theaters (at least in the United States) and it is expected that very soon they will begin to give dates for its premiere in Spain. Will this be Tom Holland’s goodbye to his role as spider-man?