There is already a date for the second DLC of AC Valhalla

Last week, a leak from the Microsoft Store revealed that The Siege of Paris, the second expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, would be making its debut on August 5. Now, Ubisoft The official date has come out to confirm and unfortunately we will have to wait a little longer than expected.

The next game update, which is scheduled to release tomorrow, reveals that The Siege of Paris will premiere on August 12, a week after what was mentioned in the leak. In order to download it, it will be necessary to have at least 10GB of free storage, although it is likely to weigh a little more.

We don’t know if this will be the last expansion for Valhalla this year, but what we do know is that there will be more content planned for 2022. During E3, Ubisoft revealed a second Season Pass for ValhallaThey just did not give details regarding its contents.

Source: GamesRadar

