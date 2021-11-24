Crusader Kings III it was one of the most awarded strategy games of the past year, and with good reason. The title of Paradox Interactive It was enjoyed by millions of people during its release in 2020, and in case you’ve already put it aside, then maybe its first massive expansion will get you back in the game.

Royal court is the first major expansion of Crusader Kings III, which will be available from February 8, 2022.

The characteristics of Crusader Kings III: Royal Court include:

– Throne Room: A visual representation of your royal court will reflect all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty.

– Royal Audiences: Interact with vassals and courtiers when they approach you with their problems in search of a real judgment.

– Grandeur: Increase the quality of life in your court with more elegant decorations and better food, all the better for impressing your rivals and attracting higher quality guests.

– Inspired People: Talented artists, craftsmen, and thinkers can work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court.

– Hybrid CulturesMake the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically tailored to your population and geography.

– Cultural Divergence: Escape your traditional culture, adapting it to something new that suits your aspirations better.

Additionally, this expansion will also be accompanied by an important free update for Crusader Kings III, which includes a new culture interface, minor court positions, and much more.

Editor’s note: After having played Crusader Kings III for a few hours, I confirm that we really are facing a great title. However, it also takes an enormous amount of invested hours to get to know all that the title has to offer, and perhaps not everyone is willing to do so.

Via: Paradox Interactive