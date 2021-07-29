There is already a date for the first DLC of Mortal Shell

Mortal Shell, a game Souls-likI am in charge of Cold Symmetry, is about to receive its first DLC content on August 18 that makes it a roguelike. Called The Virtuous Cycle, will be available for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as for the improved version of PlayStation 5 and Series X | S, and here you can take a look at his trailer.

The material in question shows us a new Shell as well as a new weapon that transforms, similar to Bloodborne. Price-wise, this DLC will be available for $ 7.99. Are you still playing Deadly Shell? Leave us your answer in the comments.

Via: PlayStation

