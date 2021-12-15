Europe is at the center of the latest wave of Covid these weeks, the sixth, with almost a million new infections every two days and representing almost two-thirds of new infections worldwide. The situation does not look good at all. And the most desperate solution countries are opting for right now is to administer a third vaccine, the so-called booster doses.

However, with this strategy we are overlooking the situation of the poorest nations, where the percentage of vaccinated is very low. And the world already foresees a shortfall of injections for next year.

Vaccine crisis. The world will face a shortfall of 3 billion Covid vaccines early next year if richer nations “aggressively” beef up adults and open up immunization to children, further hampering the implementation of injections across nations. poorer. It is the latest warning from the World Health Organization. A tricky situation because it is also an effort by developed countries to defend themselves against omicron, the worrying variant of Covid identified in southern Africa last month.

And this is a problem, as only about 7% of people living in low-income countries have received at least one dose of any injection. And 98 countries, about half of those in the world, have not immunized 40% of their population.

Do booster programs work? For some There are already approximately 120 countries that have started reinforcement programs, including Spain, and 30 are vaccinating children. Early data shows that BioNTech / Pfizer enhancers could increase protection against omicron. In fact, the UK has said that it aims to offer a booster dose to everyone over the age of 18 by the end of the year. Who comes out badly from all this? Africa, which is being punished by the richest nations in the battle of Covid. If the richest countries extend their reinforcement programs to all citizens, the supply there continues to be very scarce.

And the catastrophic thing is that the infections that originate there have their echo later in European countries or the United States, as has happened with the omicron variant. Which further highlights the need for the pandemic not to end if the rest of the world is not vaccinated. That this is not a matter for a few, especially in such a globalized world.

The result: 200,000 people infected in one day. The Health of the United Kingdom revealed a few days ago that some 200,000 people in the British country had been infected with the omicron variant in a single day. And that, if infections continue to double every 2.5 days, there will be a million people infected next week.

Even the 200,000 figure, which is based on the UKHSA model, could be an understatement. Cases are increasing faster in big cities like London, where they have more than doubled in the last week and are now increasing at more than 10% every day. The reasons are pretty obvious: growth is being driven by young adults (20-34 year olds are increasing 15% every day) and those cities are getting more travelers from South Africa, so imports came first there.

They don’t want to get vaccinated either. In South Africa there is not only a problem of access to vaccines, but also a general fear of alleged adverse effects of immunization, despite all the campaigns and efforts by the authorities to explain that it is a perfectly safe drug. With an average of 3,000 new infections per day (in the last week the positive cases have gone from 2.3% to 9.8% of the tests carried out), the strategy is that it is the individual responsibility, and not the restrictions, the to help reduce the effects of the fourth wave, which is scheduled to enter during the month of December.

It is also seriously considered that the vaccine is mandatory to enter public places or to carry out certain social activities. “Getting vaccinated is an act of solidarity. Society has had enough time to get vaccinated, there have been a large number of information campaigns … Now is the time to act, we must do it,” explained Matthew Parks, spokesman for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

What awaits Europe. Spain has already detected up to 38 cases of omicron, according to the latest report on the epidemiological situation from the Ministry of Health. At least 19 infections of the new variant are not linked to travel and this shows that the virus is already circulating in a community way among the population. And the other 17 infections correspond to travelers from South Africa or their close contacts. The number of infections, hospitalizations and mortality from Covid is expected to grow in the coming weeks in Europe, according to the European Center for Disease Control.

In Portugal, infections are growing, but the Government rules out imposing mandatory vaccination or restricting flights given the high rate of inoculated. But this week they have already closed the nightclubs in France and dancing in any place is prohibited. In Germany an upward trend in the number of deaths is confirmed, 484 in the last 24 hours and Austria has seen a lockdown. Some states in the US have reintroduced the mask in public places. These measures will be useless if efforts are minimal on the other side of the world. In this battle we must all fight as one.

