News of Halo Infinite, but it might be not so good news.

This video game that is creating fun games for many of the members within the gamer world, sadly brings us a worrying novelty.

Halo Infinite is going through problems that could affect your experience in the game, especially talking about the multiplayer mode and even reach clear your progress in campaign mode.

East glitch, it could become quite a headache for players of this well-received title, as some players report on sites like ResetEra, reddit and the Halo Waypoint forums, that there is a dangerous glitch within Halo Infinite

Which, apparently, causes the game to load in third person and then deletes the progress of said player.

This bug appears to be affecting gamers of Xbox, but also those who run it through their PC.

It seems that said login error causes that when loading the campaign or multiplayer mode, master Chief appears in the third person and is strangely sucked into the ground.

The worst part is that when the player tries to go back to the menu, and start playing again, Halo Infinite it asks you to log in again, this would not be such a serious problem, unless the session appears as already started, causing a lot of confusion and ends up corrupting the save data.

It is not yet known what could be causing this glitch, nor what is the way to avoid it.

More, however, a reddit user posted a possible way to replicate it on PC by doing some of these options:

Connect a control to PC

Disconnecting your control

Change the control connection from wired to Bluetooth

Stay playing on Xbox, when you play on PC or vice versa

Use Quick Resume on Xbox while playing another game that has multiple sessions started on the console.

So if you want to avoid this problem avoid at all costs any type of activity that may cause a conflict in logins.

This includes connecting an additional controller or logging in to different devices, but most importantly, ignore the login prompt that will appear after the glitch.

With this we hope your progress is safe.

Up to now, 343 Industries He has not made any comment on it, so we hope that the company is already investigating this problem, so that these types of situations have a solution as soon as possible.

We will remain pending if there is any news on this topic, so stay tuned.