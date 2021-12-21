Twitter has been, once again, the space in which a bad service from DiDiFood, one of the most used delivery apps, has been exhibited.

Ironically, a user reported that she found “a crepe in her hair”, which she requested through the platform.

In her tweet, the user wrote “Hey DiDiFood, there’s a crepe in my hair”; the event occurred last Saturday, December 18.

It has not been a good week for DiDi in several aspects, since, for several years, the complaints in networks about the exorbitant prices of the trips on the platform have not stopped and, in fact, they are more and more frequent.

In addition, the drivers of the application have also been pointed out either for canceling trips, mistreatment, rudeness to users, among other issues that, however, and despite multiple complaints, have not been resolved, with users being the most affected.

On the other hand, its other service, DiDiFood, has also been exposed to criticism and all kinds of comments on social networks for different reasons, all of which, in some way, are presented as a bad experience for consumers.

This is the case of a Twitter user who calls herself @CosmicCookie_, who, through his account, exhibited a bad service from the delivery app.

He did it, however, in a much less aggressive and even sarcastic tone, but that is still a complaint and, in itself, does not ignore the fact that the platform is affecting one of its users.

In her tweet, the user wrote “Hey DiDiFood, there’s a crepe in my hair”; It happened last Saturday, December 18, and that same day, the Community Manager of the delivery platform replied asking him to send his complaint by private message.

Hears @DidifoodMX there is a crepe in my hair. ?? pic.twitter.com/Oxn0u2dCN8 – Nohemi Loredo? (@CosmicCookie_) December 19, 2021

What to do in these chaos? Today, fortunately, as consumers, we have a virtually infallible complaints service, at least in a first step; Today, social networks are that space for consumers to express their complaints, suggestions and other comments towards brands.

Thanks to digitization, which accelerated during the pandemic caused by Covid-19, Internet users have a much closer relationship with brands.

It should be remembered that, after the long global confinement, eCommerce in all its forms became the main shopping trend for users.

In this sense, delivery apps, such as DiDiFood, Uber Eats or Rappi, were the great lifesaver for both consumers and brands, companies and even small businesses in a period in which stores and establishments had to close their doors to avoid massive infections by Covid-19.

