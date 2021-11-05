Although there are several alternatives to Bizum, “I make you a Bizum” has become a very popular expression with which to send or request money to whoever you want for free and without complications. What some users do not know is that there is a Bizum application that is different from the Bizum function that we have integrated into the apps of the banks that are compatible with the service.

Bizum app with extra options

Bizum is a payment service that is directly integrated into bank apps, that is, if we are clients of La Caixa, Santander or Sabadell, we will have to look for the Bizum section within the app to start using it. However, there is also an independent Bizum application that offers us extra options, but not all of us can access them.

As of today, Bizum’s standalone application is only compatible with BBVA, Kutxabank and Cajasur. The clients of these banks can use both applications to carry out a Bizum, with the difference that in the independent application they can create groups that will allow us to calculate the cats when we go halfway. For example, if we want to go on a trip with friends, we can create a group and add all the members to settle accounts.