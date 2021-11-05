Bizum is one of the most popular instant payment services in our country. Compatible with many Spanish banks, it allows us to buy in online stores or pay our contacts just by having their phone number. Although this service is integrated within the banks’ own apps, there is a standalone app of Bizum with some extra functions that you should know.
Although there are several alternatives to Bizum, “I make you a Bizum” has become a very popular expression with which to send or request money to whoever you want for free and without complications. What some users do not know is that there is a Bizum application that is different from the Bizum function that we have integrated into the apps of the banks that are compatible with the service.
Bizum app with extra options
Bizum is a payment service that is directly integrated into bank apps, that is, if we are clients of La Caixa, Santander or Sabadell, we will have to look for the Bizum section within the app to start using it. However, there is also an independent Bizum application that offers us extra options, but not all of us can access them.
As of today, Bizum’s standalone application is only compatible with BBVA, Kutxabank and Cajasur. The clients of these banks can use both applications to carry out a Bizum, with the difference that in the independent application they can create groups that will allow us to calculate the cats when we go halfway. For example, if we want to go on a trip with friends, we can create a group and add all the members to settle accounts.
Using the standalone Bizum application may be a good idea if we are not happy with the interface of the supported banks. As a general rule, to send a Bizum from our bank’s application we have to open it, go to the Bizum section and fill in the data. With the Bizum app, the result will be the same, but in a more direct way, saving us a few steps.
Not all users can use it
As we mentioned before, the independent Bizum application is only available to clients of BBVA, Kutxabank and Cajasur banks. The rest of the banks that are compatible with Bizum do not allow us to use this independent application, since they only have the option to do so through the bank’s own app. Everything points to the fact that being limited to such a small number of banks, the Bizum app may end up disappearing in the future, since the interface of bank applications is improving every day and using Bizum through them is not complicated. .