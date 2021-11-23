The seismic effect on logistics caused by the pandemic is already causing the excessive demand for megalujo products to hit the limits of its supply. The scarcity thus reaches those above, giving them where it hurts the most, in their possibilities to waste.

“We are not able to find yachts fast enough.” A Los Angeles Times report tells how ship traders can’t cope. Eight months ago we saw how this sector was experiencing a boom: the number of super-rich was increasing and those who were already in the club were encouraged to acquire a large maritime vessel to enjoy the good weather in these vehicles with all the comforts and isolated from the fatal health destination of those who remain on land. In the US, 2020 was the highest boat sales of the previous 13 years. There is also a shortage of piers, both because of the explosion and because those who renovate them do so for increasingly larger ships.

Waiting list for the jet. We also knew that, for the same reasons of desire for exclusivity and isolation in transportation, the wealthy had thrown themselves into the use of private jets. This October was the month with the most private flights registered, according to statements to Fortune. The NetJets company, the largest provider of private jets, says that it has gone to the extreme of having to turn away customers, since the price increase was not enough to keep up with the demand.

Not jets … Not Rolex. The demand for high-end watches also grew in this same period. There are four brands, the Big Four, that dominate the luxury bracelet sector, and despite the new circumstances, they maintain a business based on limited production figures to maintain exclusivity. Hence, according to CNBC, there is an avalanche of startups competing to “become the eBay of high-end watchmaking.” Thus, second-hand luxury watches do nothing but watch their prices grow and grow.

We’ll buy art, NFTs, whatever. Axios says that art sales are also red hot, a fever that the poor are also learning about when we see the stratospheric figures of sales of products related to NFTs. As for the traditional art market, there is an increase in new collectors that are causing unprecedented increases in the average prices of auctioned items (for example, Christie’s managed to place in 2020 nine works of art worth more than 25 million o more, and that milestone has been broken fourteen times in the past two weeks alone.)

Thus, the crisis of high consumer prices reaches all households.