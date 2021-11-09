In the month of April of this year, different cases of cryptocurrency scams in various cities of said European territory reached the National Court in Spain. It is said that initially the illicit activity collected a total of 41 million euros, an amount that has been on the rise and is now over 500 million euros.

Known as the “Abistar Case”, this began to gain more force in the month of April in the Canary Islands when the company Abistar 2.0 was involved in cryptocurrency scams that are said to have carried out using the ponzi scheme where allegedly promised investors a weekly profit of at least 15% maximum and 8% minimum of the money invested.

Such has been the seriousness of the matter that it reached the National Court and the case is currently being treated by Judge José Luis Calama, who by the date the case was released gave figures of 1,127 victims and 41 million euros that have been scammed. Which means that in the seven-month period there have been 1,873 more affected and 459 million euros more illegally taken.

According to the portal of The world, the judge in charge of the case granted this fact “possible crimes of aggravated fraud, criminal organization and continued crime of falsification of commercial documents, as well as money laundering.”

The most recent complaints were made on the Balearic island, Mallorca, where the statistics carried out by way of investigation show that the victims are between the ages of 30 to 50 years, and there are a total of 52 complainants that together reach a number of more than 100,000 euros invested.

Among the services that the company is presumed to offer to carry out the different scams are: buying and selling cryptocurrencies and managing market analysis.

Once the victims had invested their money, they had to leave it for a period of time and weekly, specifically on Saturdays, they had to withdraw the interest generated. Although in the same way, they could supposedly withdraw the invested capital whenever they wanted.

The problem began when the investors decided to reimburse the interests to their fund but the operation could not be carried out. Immediately the company reported having a computer failure and also promised to return the initial investment to each person, an issue that according to the complaints made was not carried out until now.

Although it was this year when the Abistar Case reached the National High Court, this is not the first time that the company has been involved in complaints and accusations of this nature.

In 2020 in Spain the Prosecutor’s Office opened a file with Abistar for an alleged scam between 100 and 850 million euros in bitcoins, an act that affected 32 thousand families since they could not access their savings funds. Subsequently, the case passed into the hands of the Tenerife Police, an institution that was already undergoing an investigation in this regard.

This occurred in the month of September and in October the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) alerted the Spanish community about the activities that the Abistar company was carrying out and consequently began to carry out various complaints. This case, as well as those that have emerged in recent months, have the same common factors of “computer failure” and the blocking of access to funds for each individual.

