Although it is not the usual thing, we have known cases of criminals who in closed spaces and with little social distance, such as a subway car or a bus, in which they steal euros with a dataphone. As you know, with contactless payment, anyone who brings a dataphone to our phone or bank card, you can bill us for a relatively small amount of money.

Because we always have the possibility of adding a physical barrier between bank cards and hackers, since there are cases in which they use precisely the proximity with these cards to try to “take away” the odd euro, and it is easier than we think .

This is because as you know up to certain figures, such as 20, 30 or 40 euros, it is not necessary to enter the card’s PIN and the purchase is made without intermediate steps. That’s when hackers can take advantage of the fact that we carry the cards with the phone and use them to bill us for a non-existent purchase. You can even do it with the phone’s own NFC, charging us something without us noticing, although this case is more difficult, since the phone needs to be unlocked.

A cover to avoid them

Well, as we say, the best way to avoid these situations in short distances is to add a barrier between the cards, the mobile and the dataphone of that criminal or hacker, whatever you want to call it. For this we must look for a case for our mobile that contains RFID material, those four letters are the key to avoiding such an attack. What this material does is interrupt the passage of the signal through it. In such a way that if the case of our mobile has this material, no matter how close the dataphone is, there will be no possibility of them interacting with the NFC of our cards or of our phone.

Normally this material is usually present in the covers that completely cover the phone, as a portfolio. In this way, both the telephone and the bank plastics are protected. Therefore, if you are looking for a cover of this type, remember that it must be RFID, to guarantee that in short distances there is no possibility of accessing the cards or the mobile. In addition, these also prevent them from being demagnetized, and their magnetic stripe from erasing. The truth is that they are not the most common cases, but they do exist and we can get hold of them, especially if we talk about the iPhone, which are the ones that have the most variety in this regard, as is the case with all types of covers.