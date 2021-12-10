This may surprise you, but most likely in your search for the suitable housing for the exact model of your phone you have come across one of those that allow evade hacker attack that pretend to observe you through the camera.

If what you want is defend you at all costs with sword and shield from cyber criminals attacks, you may need to opt for other pathways that do not depend on the software Of the device. We refer to holsters Yes, the ones you use to protect your terminal against the damage it may suffer from a fall or blow.

Today smartphones have security systems truly powerful. Capable of stopping practically any type of threat , but, sometimes, just a simple antivirus is not enough, since each time the hackers find new ways to violate our privacy, such as through the cameras , which have nothing to do with being heard through the microphone.

A simple mechanism

Many times, the most effective is the simplest. Surely, you have spent hours trying to find a software that meets your expectations, but you have not stopped to think that you possibly have one most basic tool than a program.

In fact, you’ve most likely used a similar method at various times in your life. What do many people usually do with their respective computers? If you are thinking of cover the camera viewfinder, you’re right.

There are covers for your mobile phone that have a simple mechanism whose purpose is hide sensors of the camera. In this way, you can slide the lid when you intend to take a picture.

And the front camera?

The truth is that this type of carcass do not protect all cameras of the smartphone. Mainly, because they would have to occupy part of the rear area to keep the front camera hidden, which would result in a not very ergonomic case. Although this does not mean that you cannot cover it. No, you don’t need a piece of paper.

In addition to covers for your device, you can also find one cover designed for sensors like webcam from a laptop. However, these are also usable for the telephone. Again, this is a really simple tool. A cover that adheres to the front area of the mobile and that it is compatible with almost all terminals. Of course, if yours has the front camera integrated in a notch, the result will be something strange.

With these two methods you’ll keep hackers at bay try to spy on you through the various cameras that your phone includes. Not only that, but this kind of case mentioned above they are really resistant due to the material with which they are made. So you will win twice.