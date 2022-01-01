A very special post this time, a Photo mode that shelves 2021 and also greets 2022. Here we bring the best captures that you have shown us through our Discord server over the last seven days. On this occasion we had asked you for images of how to celebrate a good party or how to celebrate a very special moment.

This time we have opted for a classic. SNES Daze Before Christmas He gives us this beautiful picture at the end of the game, as Tuker tells us. It’s cold at the North Pole, but I’m sure they’re having a great time inside those little houses.

On the other hand, parties with friends can also be celebrated light years away. Pachafly has reunited with his clan in No Man’s Sky and they sure haven’t wasted their time on the galactic revelry.





We close this review with nebur9362’s bet, which is in Mexico burning a wheel at festivalss that we can find in Forza Horizon 5. “The excuse is the cars, and with this wonder the only thing missing is that the DJ is playing Eurobeat.” We are not going to take away his reason.





And for this week: explosions

A lot of happiness, a lot of family and a lot of snow. This is all very well, but the real gift is that you offer us explosions, of all kinds. Those moments in which the character has a hecatomb behind him, who does not care about anything. Or simply that any structure is blown up.

We remind you that must be video game captures made by you within the games, without spoilers and indicating the name of the game to which they belong. If you can also accompany them with your comment to give us some context about why you did it, how you did it or what you want to tell us about it, the better.

You can go up your best captures to our Discord server until next time friday january 7 at 12:00 if you want them to enter the candidates.

Thanks for participating!

