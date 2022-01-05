Spain currently uses the digital television under the DVB-T standard for broadcast DTT channelswhile using FM for radio. Some European countries like Switzerland do not use FM radio, but instead make use of DAB, which is completely digital. However, there is a European country that wants to completely put an end to digital television broadcasting on DTT and FM radio.
We are talking about Belgium, or more specifically about RTBF, the state broadcasting company that currently broadcasts four television channels in the country. RTBF broadcasts in the French-speaking part of Wallonia, and states that it wants to stop broadcasting DTT before the end of the decade. Specifically, by the year 2027, DTT broadcasts would disappear.
Belgium would have no TV or FM radio in 2027
Doing this would have a multitude of benefits. The entire spectrum currently used by DTT could be used for mobile telephony, and through it visualize DTT. This would eliminate all the limitation problems that exist in the current spectrum, although it would be necessary to install more antennas and repeaters to cope with the increase in network traffic, since DTT could be seen from any mobile phone just by having coverage.
In addition to DTT, the RTBF wants turn off the FM radio. This decision is even more contentious, but instead of eliminating it entirely, they would jump to the DAB digital radio, just as they have done in Switzerland or Norway. The objective of these changes is to carry out a digital transformation and use the latest technologies that are increasingly popular, such as IPTV, streaming, applications and social networks.
The plan was approved by the board of directors of the RTBF last December. With this, they also seek to save content broadcasting costs, which would fall on telephone operators, as well as on fixed Internet networks, where the majority of channels would be consumed.
For the FM Radio there is a clearing substitute with DAB +, although unfortunately not all cars are compatible with it, so many old cars would be left without being able to listen to the radio. In the case of DTT there is no substitute, and broadcasts would become completely digital through standards like 5G. Countries like Germany are already testing to broadcast DTT content over the Internet, and although the channels are probably reluctant at first to change, in the end this will benefit them because it will allow more users who can watch DTT not only at home, but it would be possible to watch DTT on your mobile from anywhere for free.
Germany is also studying eliminating DTT
Germany is also currently also studying if DVB-T2 It will be the end of the emissions by digital terrestrial television. The Federal Network Agency commissioned a market study from the company Goldmedia in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute. Eliminate DTT does not raise no legal problem as it is no longer considered an object of the constitutionally mandatory basic service. Most likely, a complementary service based on 5G will be launched first and, seeing its use and viability, then it is already decided whether or not DTT will have to be eliminated.