We are talking about Belgium, or more specifically about RTBF, the state broadcasting company that currently broadcasts four television channels in the country. RTBF broadcasts in the French-speaking part of Wallonia, and states that it wants to stop broadcasting DTT before the end of the decade. Specifically, by the year 2027, DTT broadcasts would disappear.

Belgium would have no TV or FM radio in 2027

Doing this would have a multitude of benefits. The entire spectrum currently used by DTT could be used for mobile telephony, and through it visualize DTT. This would eliminate all the limitation problems that exist in the current spectrum, although it would be necessary to install more antennas and repeaters to cope with the increase in network traffic, since DTT could be seen from any mobile phone just by having coverage.

In addition to DTT, the RTBF wants turn off the FM radio. This decision is even more contentious, but instead of eliminating it entirely, they would jump to the DAB digital radio, just as they have done in Switzerland or Norway. The objective of these changes is to carry out a digital transformation and use the latest technologies that are increasingly popular, such as IPTV, streaming, applications and social networks.