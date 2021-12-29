Dec 28, 2021 at 7:13 PM CET

EFE

The PCR tests to which the players and members of the Celta de Vigo coaching staff underwent in the last hours certified four new positives among the squad, so there are already nine footballers affected by COVID-19.

All of them had already given positive in the antigen test that they had done yesterday at the Afouteza sports city, coinciding with the return to training after the Christmas holidays. In addition, the Galician entity has also detected several positives among your employees.

The players that are available to Eduardo “Chacho & rdquor; Coudet have been summoned this Wednesday, at twelve noon, to complete a new training session at the Sports City of Mos. In the club they trust that most of the headlines who tested positive can reach the game next Sunday against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarín stadium.