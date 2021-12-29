Dec 29, 2021 at 17:01 CET

Carles rosell

Things get complicated, and in what way, in Montilivi. Following the trend of most teams, both First and Second Division, Girona does not escape the coronavirus and this morning the club announced three more cases. Two of them correspond to footballers from the first team, while the other is a member of the rojiblanco subsidiary, which competes in the Catalan group of the Third RFEF.

Once these results were known, the club launched the relevant health protocol promoted by LaLiga, with which all affected people began a quarantine at your home, which they will not be able to leave until they are fully recovered and proven by medical tests.

These last three positives add to the five that came to light last Monday and that correspond to three players and two members of the coaching staff led by Míchel Sánchez. So right now there are up to five footballers of the first team that are knocked out due to the virus.

None of them will be able to play, at least, this next Sunday in the field of Huesca, in which it will be the first official match of 2022. Likewise, their participation in the duel on January 6, corresponding to the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey against Osasuna in Montilivi.