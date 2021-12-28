Microsoft has already confirmed that Xbox Game Pass will receive at least 31 “day one” games throughout 2022. The Xbox Game Pass subscription service originally launched in Summer 2017; progressing rapidly, and is now widely regarded as “the best deal in games.” This appears to be true considering recent reports claiming that in 2021 alone, Game Pass subscribers gained access to more than $ 6,000 worth of interactive experiences.

Since then, first-party Xbox titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite have completed an incredible year of Xbox Game Pass offerings this 2021. And it looks like 2022 could be an even more momentous year for the service, giving active users one more reason to stay in the service.

Now, a total of 31 games are known to be confirmed to hit Xbox Game Pass on “day one” in 2022. The list, of course, includes first-party projects like Arkane Studios ‘Redfall and Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield. The list is rounded out by a number of third-party adventures, many of which have no release date yet. For those interested in knowing what is coming, here below we have left the list:

The Anacrusis – January 13

Pupperazi – January 20

Windjammers 2 – January 20

Shredders – February

Edge of Eternity – February 10

Total War: Warhammer 3 – February 17

Weird West – March 31

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – April 28

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide – Spring

Midnight Fight Express – Summer

Redfall – Summer

Scorn – October

Starfield – November 11

A Plague Tale: Requiem – 2022

Atomic Heart – 2022

Bushiden – 2022

Chinatown Detective Agency – 2022

Crusader Kings III – 2022

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – 2022

Frog Detectives: The Entire Mystery – 2022

Hello Neighbor 2 – 2022

Loot River – 2022

Nobody Saves the World – 2022

Party Animals – 2022

Pigeon Simulator – 2022

Replaced – 2022

SIGNALIS – 2022

Slime Rancher 2 – 2022

Sniper Elite 5 – 2022

Somerville – 2022

Trek to Yumi – 2022

It’s a given that Xbox Game Pass subscribers won’t be short of new games to try out next year. And this list only includes confirmed games. It is very likely that even more titles will be added to the service throughout 2022.

Game Pass has seen incredible growth in recent months. In January 2021, for example, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reported that Game Pass had surpassed 18 million subscribers. The service hit 23 million in April, according to a report by Windows Central’s Jez Corden. In late September, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick stated that Game Pass numbers had skyrocketed to a staggering 30 million. The number will undoubtedly continue to rise in the coming months.