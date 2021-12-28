Microsoft has already confirmed that Xbox Game Pass will receive at least 31 “day one” games throughout 2022. The Xbox Game Pass subscription service originally launched in Summer 2017; progressing rapidly, and is now widely regarded as “the best deal in games.” This appears to be true considering recent reports claiming that in 2021 alone, Game Pass subscribers gained access to more than $ 6,000 worth of interactive experiences.
Since then, first-party Xbox titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite have completed an incredible year of Xbox Game Pass offerings this 2021. And it looks like 2022 could be an even more momentous year for the service, giving active users one more reason to stay in the service.
Now, a total of 31 games are known to be confirmed to hit Xbox Game Pass on “day one” in 2022. The list, of course, includes first-party projects like Arkane Studios ‘Redfall and Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield. The list is rounded out by a number of third-party adventures, many of which have no release date yet. For those interested in knowing what is coming, here below we have left the list:
- The Anacrusis – January 13
- Pupperazi – January 20
- Windjammers 2 – January 20
- Shredders – February
- Edge of Eternity – February 10
- Total War: Warhammer 3 – February 17
- Weird West – March 31
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – April 28
- Warhammer 40,000 Darktide – Spring
- Midnight Fight Express – Summer
- Redfall – Summer
- Scorn – October
- Starfield – November 11
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – 2022
- Atomic Heart – 2022
- Bushiden – 2022
- Chinatown Detective Agency – 2022
- Crusader Kings III – 2022
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – 2022
- Frog Detectives: The Entire Mystery – 2022
- Hello Neighbor 2 – 2022
- Loot River – 2022
- Nobody Saves the World – 2022
- Party Animals – 2022
- Pigeon Simulator – 2022
- Replaced – 2022
- SIGNALIS – 2022
- Slime Rancher 2 – 2022
- Sniper Elite 5 – 2022
- Somerville – 2022
- Trek to Yumi – 2022
It’s a given that Xbox Game Pass subscribers won’t be short of new games to try out next year. And this list only includes confirmed games. It is very likely that even more titles will be added to the service throughout 2022.
Game Pass has seen incredible growth in recent months. In January 2021, for example, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reported that Game Pass had surpassed 18 million subscribers. The service hit 23 million in April, according to a report by Windows Central’s Jez Corden. In late September, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick stated that Game Pass numbers had skyrocketed to a staggering 30 million. The number will undoubtedly continue to rise in the coming months.