A little over a month ago, HBO Max landed in Spain. A complete renovation of both the service, the application and the catalog to plant a fight in the streaming war. An arrival that brought with it a great surprise: a 50% discount on the subscription forever, so that all those who take advantage of the offer, They will have the entire catalog for just over 4 euros forever.

The offer has no gimmicks or hidden costs. Is that: 50% discount forever on the monthly subscription. Of course, of course, if you ever unsubscribe you will lose this price, and the next time you subscribe you will pay the official price of 8.99.

The bad news is that, as we say, it is a time-limited offer that will only be available until November 30, which means that you can only take advantage of this offer for 5 more days, but you will keep the price for forever.

You also have to keep in mind that this HBO Max offer is only valid for new HBO Max subscribers, that is, they register for the first time. What’s more offer only applies to self-renewing monthly subscription plan of HBO Max and not to other modalities or to the packages included with the operator.

How to Take Advantage of HBO Max’s 50% Forever Discount

To have HBO Max at a reduced price forever, you will only have to sign up for the promotional website of the company and follow the steps:

Enter the HBO Max offer through this link.

Fill in the fields with your personal data to activate your account.

Download the HBO Max apps for iOS or Android.

Enjoy the best catalog available.

Sign up in HBO Max and you will have access to the best series and exclusive movies What The Wire, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones. Includes the entire Warner catalog, Cartoon Network classics and major releases such as Matrix and Dune. !Now you can subscribe with a 50% offer forever!

With this HBO Max offer, the price of the monthly subscription stays at 4.49 euros, and since you can share the account with up to three profilesFor just over one euro a month per profile, you will have access to the complete catalog of HBO, WarnerMedia and the next releases of the company. And yes, also to the great films of the cinema that will be coming to the streaming service as Dune o Matrix 4. Or the long-awaited exclusive series of The Last of Us.