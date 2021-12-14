In Mexico, three cases of omicron have been detected, the new variant of Covid-19 first detected in Botswana, Hong Kong and South Africa.

Mexico omicron: The most recent detected is a 45-year-old man

This is what is known about the cases: the most recent one detected is a 45-year-old man who underwent the test in the Salud Digna laboratory on December 7.

The second is a 67-year-old man, who was tested for Covid-19, on December 5.

In these two cases, the original tests were carried out at the Salud Digna laboratory, which registered its address in Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico. Later the samples were sent to the National Institute of Genomic Medicine, where the experts carried out genetic sequencing to confirm that it is the new variant.

The last case is actually the first that was known in our country

The latest case is actually the first that was known in our country: a 51-year-old man who received both Pfizer vaccines and who had a recent travel history to the African continent.

In this first case, the original test was carried out at the Angeles Lomas Hospital and its genetic material was confirmed at the Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference Institute (InDRE).

The available data is found on the GISAID platform, which has become the international repository of genetic material that feeds the scientific community to share the most up-to-date data on Covid-19.

So far, 54 countries have shared 3,593 sequences of the omicron genome “with unprecedented speed,” says the scientific platform.

First death caused by this variant

While yesterday the Omicron Variant made news again, but for an unfortunate fact. Until now, only contagions had been reported, but everything changed because the first fatality had already been registered.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, announced the event without offering details of the patient. He also expressed his concern about what happened and said that in recent days there has been an increase in the number of hospitalizations. An alert situation like the one that occurred months ago still looks distant, but it does not mean that the current state of the island should be underestimated.

“I think that the idea that it is a milder version of the virus is something that we must put aside and recognize the rate at which it is accelerating in the population. So the best we can do is get vaccinated all of us. “

His words coincide with what was declared by the World Health Organization (WHO). Now the biggest fear regarding the Omicron Variant is the rapid expansion it has shown. In just three weeks it has already caused cases in 57 countries. With no other had something similar happened.

In this sense, on December 3, the first infected in our country was announced. This is a 51-year-old person of South African origin who arrived in our country and presented symptoms. After several laboratory tests it was confirmed that he had the Omicron Variant. Since then he has been isolated and under permanent medical care. So far it shows a favorable evolution and no more cases have been reported in the country.

Related Notes:

Symptoms of COVID by omicron in children: they find unusual rashes

Mexican health system will recognize pain as a disease

Pfizer COVID Booster Expands and Bonus Dose Opens to …