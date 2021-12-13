The VFG Arena in Guadalajara is the center of the tribute to Vicente Fernández, after this day the “Charro de Huentitán” has passed away.

As expected, this day could not miss a tribute to one of the most recognized singers from Mexico and from various parts of the world, Vicente Fernández.

At 81 years old and after several months in the hospital, today the death of the interpreter of “Por Tu Maldito Amor” was announced, which is why thousands of people now say goodbye to him at his ranch “Los Tres Foals ”.

From early on, the followers of Vicente Fernández came to the place from different parts of the country to listen to the musical hits that made the singer a legend.

At 5:00 p.m., the open wake began for all the public so that, those who so wish, can say goodbye before his burial, which will take place tomorrow, December 13 .

Tonight, the “Los Tres Potrillos” Ranch continues to host the attendees the tribute that is taking place in the VFG Arena, which has a capacity for 15 thousand people and in which it is expected that there will be special guests.

#At the moment Fans are already inside the VFG Arena awaiting the tribute to be made to Vicente Fernández pic.twitter.com/sVTEnabHqG – Uno TV (@UnoNoticias) December 13, 2021

#AT THE MOMENT

The arrival of Alejandro Fernández to Rancho Los 3 Potrillos to say goodbye to his father is recorded. pic.twitter.com/XHNjtyRAtr – Uno TV (@UnoNoticias) December 12, 2021

#AT THE MOMENT

At the Plaza del Mariachi in Guadalajara, fans remember Vicente Fernández and his musical legacy. pic.twitter.com/2Ww7F7Nrqy – Uno TV (@UnoNoticias) December 12, 2021

The death of Vicente Fernández, “El Charro de Huentitán”

Today Vicente Fernández died, one of the most internationally recognized Mexican singers and, of course, a benchmark in the popular culture of our country.

This morning, through their social networks, relatives of “Chente” released the news after several hours in which the singer was reported as “very serious.”

“Rest in peace, Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing ”.

Without a doubt, it is a great loss for music and culture in Mexico, but Vicente Fernández – his career – did not stop here, but went even further, crossed borders and that is why international personalities and from all areas today they regret the news.

In 2016, the “Charro de Huentitán” confirmed his retirement from the stage after 50 years of experience dedicated to singing with the sentiment that characterized him.

However, that did not mean the end of his songs, because, according to information that has become known, Vicente Fernández performed a last duet last year and he did it with his son, Alejandro Fernández.

The song is part of the album “El Potrillo”, Made in Mexico, which came out last year and which, without a doubt, will now be recorded in history because it contains the last recording in which Vicente Fernández participated.

So far, the video on YouTube has more than seven million views and on Spotify the song has more than 10 million.

Today, Mexican popular culture has lost one of its greatest references, a simile of what personalities such as Pedro Infante, José Alfredo Jiménez, among many others, also signified.

Now read: