The energy crisis that Europe is going through has once again put the focus on nuclear energy, apparently useful for solving two of the great problems facing the continent in the medium term: CO2 emissions and the price of electricity. France, the last great nuclear power and the only one that has never denied uranium from a strategic point of view, has redoubled its bet in recent weeks. Spain and Germany, for their part, have once again become unmarked.

Who has the reason? The benefits of nuclear in terms of emissions is beyond doubt. The question can only be solved from the economic point of view.

Rising cost. This chart from Our World in Data illustrates the long-term challenges any new-build plant faces. Its depreciation price, including start-up and operating costs throughout its useful life, has gone from € 107 / MWh to € 152 / MWh. In other words, setting up a new plant is more expensive today than it was ten years ago. In the same period of time, solar photovoltaic has gone from € 313 MW / h to € 34 MW / h (a reduction of 70%). The amortization price of all technologies has fallen, including gas.

All except nuclear, which has become more expensive.

Hikley Point C. Investing today in new nuclear plants is mortgaging the energy future of a country. The United Kingdom knows it well. In 2010, the government announced the commissioning of eight new plants. A decade later, construction work has only begun on one of them, Hikley Point C. Its estimated cost is around € 23 billion. To ensure its profitability, EDF, the holding and construction company of the complex, agreed to a fixed price for its energy of € 106 MW / h (plus inflation). A very expensive one and above what the country usually pays year after year.

In 2016, ten years after the complex began operations, the National Audit Office estimated that the extra cost to be paid by British consumers during the entire useful life of Hikley Point C would be around € 35,000 million. His calculation was simple: all other energies would become cheaper, while Hikley Point C would continue to produce at around € 106 MW / h. The project has received a lot of criticism.

Flamanville. At the time, EDF agreed to a decreasing production cost as the rest of the programmed plants came into operation. This brings us to France, the only European country that still maintains a large network of operational reactors (57). What happens when the government proposes the expansion of one of its complexes? Something similar. The construction of the third Flamanville reactor is ten years late and has an additional cost of € 16,000 million (from the € 3,000 million budgeted in 2007 to the € 19,000 million accumulated so far).



Only nuclear goes up.

Too complex. Setting up a nuclear power plant is complex, both for technology and for safety reasons. Complex and expensive. Any reactor is scheduled for ten or fifteen years. Your competition is not wind / solar prices today, but ten to fifteen years from now, when the technology is more refined and installation costs have fallen the most (remember: PV module production has plummeted 99% since 1976). Only assuming a technological stagnation of other energies could nuclear compete.

A risky assumption. The cost of nuclear production worldwide has increased by 33% between 2009 and 2020. In the same period of time, solar has fallen by 90%, wind by 70% and gas by 30%.

The margin. In the short term, nuclear plants do have a margin. They produce clean energy in a context of transition green. Hence, the government’s plans for its simultaneous decommissioning of the coal plants was a debatable idea: renewables are not developed enough to supply demand when they are not operational (because the wind is not blowing or because it is not sunny). Without nuclear, dependence on gas increases (and its fluctuations in price).

For the consumer. And how does all this translate to the consumer? Here the nuclear does not come out so, so well stopped. France was paying € 188 a week ago for each MW / h. Spain, with less dependence on its nuclear plants, € 171 MW / h; Germany, with the wild card of coal, about € 160 MW / h. Influence that uranium is also very expensive but above all that amortizing the investment of a nuclear complex requires very high prices for many years. And in a long-term changing environment, reactors don’t look like a cheap mortgage.