Some months have passed since Xiaomi officially presented the new Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, in fact, from Xiaomi World We have already been able to tell you all its news and features in depth in our analysis.

Something that always surrounds this type of device is the customization that we have with them since, thanks to the simplicity to be able to exchange their straps, we can configure them to our personal taste with different colors. And after a few months of waiting, we finally have the new official straps of this smartband available through the Xiaomi website in Spain.

Mi Smart Band 6 Strap in a pack of three straps, now available in Spain

As we say, we can already buy through mi.com the so-called “Mi Smart Band 6 Strap”, straps of different colors and easy to attach to our Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6. This product arrives in a pack of three straps when we buy it with different color options to choose from:





Three-pack of colored straps Yellow, Olive Green and Ivory

Three-pack of colored straps Black, Orange and Blue

In this case, we are talking about straps made entirely of TPU with a curved design for better ergonomics on our wrist as well as incorporating a Extra-textured surface that allows the bracelet to feel much less sticky when sweating during workouts.

The price of these packs are marked at 12.99 euros with immediate availability, So we can get a touch of extra customization for our Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 for a very contained price.

Remember that, despite the fact that they are official straps by Xiaomi, these are only 100% compatible with the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, and it will always be advisable to maintain them in order to enjoy them for as long as possible. We recommend you take a look at our specific post on how to properly clean and maintain this type of belts, which will be very useful in order to keep your smart bracelets spotless.