Intel has hit the nail on the head with Alder Lake and its Core 12 CPUs, so after leading sales, AMD is adjusting prices down after the rise they had just over a month ago due to wafer, distribution and sales adjustments. . They are not the lowest prices that Zen 3 processors have had, but it does show that Lisa Su’s do not have the financial power of their competitor to absorb the blow of the semiconductor industry.

Although we say it regularly from time to time, it should be remembered so that it is quite clear: whoever has the crown of performance sets the price. Neither Intel nor AMD are sisters of charity and compete fiercely for sales, so whoever is behind will have to adjust prices. This is what AMD is currently doing, but its great rival plans to go further and hit where it hurts.

Therefore, we can find the Ryzen 7 5800X at 406.49 euros after a 6% discount:

The Ryzen 5 5600X a 294.59 euros after falling 3%:

While the Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X are almost out of stock and those that exist are being paid at a luxury price. Seeing this and having stock Intel is not worried about the high end, so it is going to hit AMD in the mid and low range with 4 new processors, some of them we have already named, but there is one in particular that looks like power. trash AMD.

Alder Lake i3 CPUs for 119 euros

Processors seen at a major retailer are the i7-12700F, i5-12400F, i5-12400, and the all-new i3-12100F. What’s new in this? Based on the fact that only one of those named will have an iGPU, that all are processors locked in multiplier against overclocking and that the consumptions seem much lower than the CPUs presented … Well, we only need to finish off with the price.

The i7-12700F It will be a CPU of 8 P-Cores and 4 E-Cores with 20 total threads with a Boost up to 4.8 GHz and 25MB of L3 with a TDP / MTP of only 65 watts. The two i5s are exactly identical except for the named iGPU, having 6 cores and 12 threads and therefore all of them being P-Cores a 4.4 GHz with 18 MB of L3 and 65 watts, Meanwhile he i3-12100F contains 4 P-Cores with 8 wires 12 MB of L3 and 65 watts with an unknown Boost, but with a very high base frequency of 3.3 GHz, so there is speculation that it could reach the 4.5 GHz.

Prices? 455 dollars for the first, 287 for the i5-12400, $ 249 for i5-12400 and only 119 dollars for the i3, which at the exchange rate would be approximately 120 euros and depending on the country of destination in the EU.

What is the problem for AMD? Well, the i7 will be faster than the Ryzen 7 5800X, that the i5 are faster than the Ryzen 5 5600X and that the i3 will be much faster than the Ryzen 3 and cheaper. An i3-12100 with iGPU is expected for $ 149, which would leave it right in the price bracket of the Ryzen 3 5300G, faster on CPU but slower on iGPU, although not by much. So what is to be expected is more price adjustments as soon as Intel starts selling these 4 processors.