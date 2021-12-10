TheGameAwards2021: Premiere of 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' and more previews

The 2021 Game Awards have already started! and they surprised us early with the trailer for ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’, more previews and the first winners.

After working on Friday the 13th and Layers of Fear, the upcoming game from developer Gun Interactive will bring another classic horror IP to the gaming world: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

The game was announced during the Game Awards pre-show with a first trailer. It will be an asymmetric multiplayer horror game based on the classic 1974 horror movie.

“It is no secret that the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is quite possibly my favorite horror movie, “said Ronnie Hobbs, Creative Director of Gun Interactive, in the official statement.” To have the opportunity to really immerse myself in the world of this PI with the Gun team and work with Sumo to bring that vision was almost surreal. I can’t wait for everyone to see more of what we do. “

Homeworld 3 World Premier Trailer

The King of Fighters XV World Premier Trailer

First winners of the 2021 Game Awards

This is how the pre-show of The Game Awards 2021 concluded, but the best is yet to come: with the presentation of Guillermo del Toro, Keanu Reeves and Imagine dragons. Follow the live show here.

