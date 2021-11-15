On the one hand, we have the original Zelda, the one released in 1987 for the NES, which would mark a before and after in adventure games. Its dungeon system and inventory marked a generation of players who experienced Link’s adventures in the kingdoms of Hyrule like never before.

This new model is identical in specifications to the first version of Game & Watch that the manufacturer launched with Super Mario games, however, as is evident, the novelty this time comes with the incorporation of the Zelda games, which will be no less than three.

The other game included is Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, a game that Miyamoto decided to change towards the side scrolling style and which did not have the same impact as the first title, since there were too many changes that were applied. Change in game view, more RPG elements, magic spells, and many more details. Still, it laid a lot of foundations that we can find in today’s Zeldas.

And last but not least, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. It is the first Zelda for portable console in the history of the saga. It came to the Game Boy in 1993, and was highly acclaimed by critics and fans for its great story, dungeons, and denouement.

Pure Game & Watch

These three games are undoubtedly fantastic to enjoy on a console with these characteristics, in addition to the fact that we must not forget that the platform’s own functions are also included. Such as the clock and stopwatch mode (which will show the time with a decoration based on graphics and sprites of the installed games), or the incorporation of the mythical Vermin game, which premiered in the original Game & Watch and now comes with graphics of Zelda.

An offer in full launch

The official price of this Game & Watch The Legend of Zelda is 49.99 euros, however, thanks to the current Amazon offer we can buy it for 46.90 euros, a great price that, although not an extremely high discount, is very attractive for those who want to get the console in its first week of launch.