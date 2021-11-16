Nov 16, 2021 at 11:57 CET

Ignacio Cabanes

Fully covered with a white blanket, as if it were a ghost, to protect the face of the alleged rapist in front of the cameras. Thus he left yesterday at noon the courts of Torrent (Valencia) the young man accused of sexually assaulting a minor only fourteen years old in a grove of this same municipality last Friday. Guarded by agents of the National Police, the 21-year-old detainee was transferred to prison, after the judge agreed to said measure, without the possibility of bail, after taking a statement. This is the second violation that occurred in this same municipality in just over 24 hours, since another adolescent was the victim of another sexual assault on the night from Saturday to Sunday during a party in an apartment also in Torrent.

The accused of a crime of sexual assault on a minor 16 years old He acknowledged yesterday in court that he had had sex with the minor, but denied that he forced her at any time and maintains that both had been expressly – according to the messages that were exchanged through a social network – to have sexual relations. He also alleged that he was completely unaware that the girl was fourteen years old and that she herself told him on several occasions that she was already 16, an age at which there could be sexual consent.

The facts, exclusively reported by Levante-EMV, happened last friday afternoon when the victim and the accused were in Torrent After meeting through Instagram and sending each other risque messages. After staying at the metro station they went to a green area of ​​the Vedat, a place where the alleged violation would have occurred.

A passerby he located the minor lying on the floor unconscious and took her to the ambulatory, where the girl told what happened. His alleged rapist was arrested that same afternoon by the Torrent Local Police at the local metro station before fleeing the municipality.

The arrested man was brought to justice yesterday. The defense, exercised by Ferrer and Cogollos Abogados, maintains that their client was completely unaware that the minor was fourteen years old, in fact the police have conversations between them where she tells him that she is 16 and that they are both in Torrent to have sex by mutual agreement. Similarly, the accused maintains that at one point the minor felt unwell and he went to ask for help, but He was scared to see that he had faded and left.

Nevertheless, The victim complains that at one point he told him to stop and, far from stopping, he continued until, due to heart problems he suffers, he lost consciousness. After being explored by the forensic doctor at the hospital, he determined that the minor had injuries consistent with a violation. For this reason, the Court of Instruction number one of Torrent agreed yesterday the entry into provisional prison, communicated and without the possibility of bail, of the accused for a crime of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

Second violation of another minor

On the other hand, the National Police arrested another 31-year-old man this weekend for a second sexual assault in this same municipality on a girl under the age of fifteen. In this case, the denounced events took place in an apartment where they were both in a festive atmosphere with a relative of the minor. The detainee reportedly entered the minor’s room while she was sleeping and touched her.