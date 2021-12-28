Mexico City will remember 2021 as the year in which it launched two cable car lines for mass public transport, but also due to the collapse of the Metro network, not only due to the accident on Line 12 -which left 26 people dead and more than 90 injured-, but also because due to the fire that in January consumed the Central Control Post I – an accident in which a policewoman died – the operation of lines 1 to 6 is degraded, that is, it works with emergent traffic control and fewer trains .

2021 was just beginning and the Metro had to face one of its biggest emergencies in recent years. On January 9, at 5:48 a.m., a short circuit in the High Voltage Electrical Substation (SEAT) Buen Tono, located in the central offices of the Metro, in Delicias 67, Historic Center, caused a fire that spread to Central Control Post 1, that regulates the operation of lines 1 to 6, which were left out of operation. The government had to replace the service with other means of transportation, which did not avoid the road chaos and the discomfort of thousands of capital citizens.

Lines 4, 5 and 6 were the first to reopen, three days after the accident. Line 1 was put into service on January 25; 3, on February 1, and 2, on February 8. But nevertheless, In all cases, the service continues in degraded mode, that is, with an emerging Central Control Post based on telemetry, with less frequency of passage, fewer trains and consequently with less transportation capacity. And this will continue as long as the new SEAT is not completed, which is expected to occur in August 2022.

The STC was barely replacing the fire in PCC I when on May 3, at 10:22 p.m., a sudden failure occurred in the structure that supports the elevated viaduct of Metro Line 12, between Olivos and Tezonco stations, which caused a collapse when a train with passengers passed by. This event left 26 people dead and more than 90 injured, what until now is the greatest tragedy in the history of the Metro, inaugurated in September 1969, which reaches three different administrations of the city government.

Line 12 of the Metro was built in the administration as Head of Government of today’s Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard between 2009 and 2012. During the administration as local president of today’s Senator of the Republic, Miguel Ángel Mancera, it was closed in March 2014 due to damage caused due to an alleged incompatibility between trains and tracks and reopened in November 2015.

But it was in the current administration of Claudia Sheinbaum that part of the elevated viaduct suffered a sudden failure that caused the greatest tragedy in the capital’s main transportation system.

To date, there is no person who has been declared responsible for the accident recorded on May 3. The city’s Attorney General’s Office indicates 10 people as alleged perpetrators, among them the engineer Enrique Horcasitas Manjarrez, who in the Ebrard administration was in charge of the Metro Project, a government office created to monitor the construction of Line 12, the first Metro construction since 1999, the year in which Line B came into operation.

The stretch of accident on May 3 was built by the company Carso Infraestructura y Construcciones (Cicsa), owned by businessman Carlos Slim. The rest of the work was in charge of ICA and the electromechanical work was assembled by Alstom. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reached an agreement with Slim Helú for him to take charge of the repair of the affected section and the reinforcement of the rest of the kilometers of viaduct that he built, at no cost to the city’s finances.

After these two bitter drinks in the Metro, the current administration had a break in mobility with the commissioning of the first two cable car routes destined for mass public transport in the city: the Cablebús. Line 1, which runs from Indios Verdes to Cuautepec, in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office, was inaugurated on July 11 and the same was done with Line 2, which goes from Constitución de 1917 to Santa Marta, in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, August 8.

With this new mode of transport, a network of cable cars began to be woven in the Valley of Mexico. Until now they operate Mexicable Line 1, which runs from Santa Clara to La Cañada, in Ecatepec, State of Mexico and the two Cablebus lines in the city. Between the three they add a network of 24.3 kilometers of cable cars, which will be expanded with the construction of Line 2 of the Mexicable, by Leitner, that with its 8.2 will connect Line 1 with the Indios Verdes Modal Transfer Center, thus adding a network of 32.5 kilometers.

Although 2021 started with bad news for the city’s Metro, in 2022 Line 1, which is the backbone of the network, It will enter into a modernization process that includes the renewal of all the tracks, signaling, electrical and electronic components and the commissioning of 29 new trains. It’s like rebuilding the entire line, said the director of the Metro, Guillermo Calderón. In August 2022, the new SEAT Buen Tono will also debut, which will help the Metro to have better energy performance.

Regarding Cablebús, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum announced the construction of Line 3 of Cablebús in the Bosque de Chapultepec. The goal, he said, is to connect the four sections of the forest. Although the details are not yet known, it is known that the route could go on Constituyentes Avenue, from Parque Lira to the space where the new headquarters of the Cineteca will be located. in the fourth section, in what was previously Army Field 1F. Cable transport will grow and the Metro could enter a revival.

