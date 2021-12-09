The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite corresponds to the shortened version of the Xiaomi Mi Watch. Now, Xiaomi has launched in Spain the renewed version of this device that receives the name of Redmi Watch 2 Lite. Today we compare them to know which of the two is better.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite Vs Redmi Watch 2 Lite, technical sheet

XIAOMI MI WATCH LITE XIAOMI REDMI WATCH 2 LITE DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 41 x 35 x 10.9 mm

35 grams 41.2 x 35.3 x 10.7 mm

35 g SCREEN 1.4 inch TFT / LCD

320×320 pixels 1.55 inch IPS panel

320 × 360 pixels SENSORS AND MEASUREMENT Heart rate sensor

Sleep measurement

Breath control

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Gps Accelerometer, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep monitoring, GPS + GLONASS + GALILEO + BDS SPORT 11 sports modes +100 exercise modes BATTERY 230 mAh

Typical duration of 9 days 262 mAh (10 days) CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 5.1

Compatible with iOS 10 / Android 5.0 or higher Bluetooth 5.0 Android and iOS PRICE 59.99 euros 69.99 euros

Redmi Watch 2 Lite GL (Black





Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite – Smart watch, GPS, heart rate control, 11 training models, black

A new generation that has been stomping





The Redmi Watch 2 Lite has practically traced dimensions to those of its predecessor, but a screen that rises up to 1.55 inch thanks to the reduction of the frames.

It is also superior in connectivity, since it has Galileo and other systems that will make the location is much more precise, very useful when running outdoors.

The great evolution that we find between both devices is in the number of sports that the Redmi Watch 2 Lite can monitor, going from 11 to more than 100 different exercises that go beyond closed sports.

In this case, it seems that Xiaomi is going to gradually abandon Mi Fit and start using Xiaomi Wear in its place, although the truth is that it is an app that offers practically the same options as the previous one, from read the applications by lifting the wrist to keep track of day-to-day activities.

If we look at the battery, this would be equivalent in both models, since even though the new model has a higher amperage, it also has a larger screen, maintaining in both cases about 10 days.

Price can be decisive

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes out at a price of 69.99 euros next December 15, which is 10 euros more than the official price of the Redmi Watch Lite. However, the latter can already be obtained at lower prices due to different offers.

We must also take into account the user to whom we are going to give it as a gift and if he is really going to enjoy the differences between the two models, for example, if he is not going to use it for sports, the 11 modes will probably be more than enough , although it all depends on who the recipient is.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite GL (Black



