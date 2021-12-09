The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite corresponds to the shortened version of the Xiaomi Mi Watch. Now, Xiaomi has launched in Spain the renewed version of this device that receives the name of Redmi Watch 2 Lite. Today we compare them to know which of the two is better.

1 Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite Vs Redmi Watch 2 Lite, technical sheet
2 A new generation that has been stomping
3 Price can be decisive

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite Vs Redmi Watch 2 Lite, technical sheet

XIAOMI MI WATCH LITE

XIAOMI REDMI WATCH 2 LITE

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

41 x 35 x 10.9 mm
35 grams

41.2 x 35.3 x 10.7 mm
35 g

SCREEN

1.4 inch TFT / LCD
320×320 pixels

1.55 inch IPS panel
320 × 360 pixels

SENSORS AND MEASUREMENT

Heart rate sensor
Sleep measurement
Breath control
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Gps

Accelerometer, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep monitoring, GPS + GLONASS + GALILEO + BDS

SPORT

11 sports modes

+100 exercise modes

BATTERY

230 mAh
Typical duration of 9 days

262 mAh (10 days)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth 5.1
Compatible with iOS 10 / Android 5.0 or higher

Bluetooth 5.0 Android and iOS

PRICE

59.99 euros

69.99 euros

Redmi Watch 2 Lite GL (Black


A new generation that has been stomping

Redmi Watch 2 Lite

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite has practically traced dimensions to those of its predecessor, but a screen that rises up to 1.55 inch thanks to the reduction of the frames.

It is also superior in connectivity, since it has Galileo and other systems that will make the location is much more precise, very useful when running outdoors.

The great evolution that we find between both devices is in the number of sports that the Redmi Watch 2 Lite can monitor, going from 11 to more than 100 different exercises that go beyond closed sports.

In this case, it seems that Xiaomi is going to gradually abandon Mi Fit and start using Xiaomi Wear in its place, although the truth is that it is an app that offers practically the same options as the previous one, from read the applications by lifting the wrist to keep track of day-to-day activities.

If we look at the battery, this would be equivalent in both models, since even though the new model has a higher amperage, it also has a larger screen, maintaining in both cases about 10 days.

Price can be decisive

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes out at a price of 69.99 euros next December 15, which is 10 euros more than the official price of the Redmi Watch Lite. However, the latter can already be obtained at lower prices due to different offers.

We must also take into account the user to whom we are going to give it as a gift and if he is really going to enjoy the differences between the two models, for example, if he is not going to use it for sports, the 11 modes will probably be more than enough , although it all depends on who the recipient is.

