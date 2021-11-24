One of Xiaomi’s star products in recent months is the Xiaomi Pad 5, a device that has been out of stock for a long time and with completely exorbitant prices, but Black Friday 2021 hides a little surprise for it, and the thing is we can get it practically at its Early Bird price as it appeared in the Spanish market.

Now, thanks to Goboo and a discount coupon that we can apply to the Xiaomi Pad 5, we will be able to buy it for only 309 euros, an incredible price considering all that this little beast can offer us.

Xiaomi Pad 5 touching 300 euros

In this case, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is one of the best tablets on the Android scene. It incorporates inside a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset which is accompanied by a configuration of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage enough to be able to run the MIUI for Pad system with great solvency.





In addition, it incorporates a 11-inch IPS panel with WQHD + resolution with up to 120 Hz refresh rate and a generous autonomy thanks to its 8720 mAh capacity that is accompanied by a fast charge via USB-C of up to 33 W.

As for the price, you already know that the official RRP of this product in our country is 399 euros, but it is true that it is very common to see it at a higher cost given the shortage of units. But now, thanks to Goboo and a discount coupon applicable to the Xiaomi Pad 5, we can get it for only 309 euros although, yes, It is an essential requirement to register on this website to be able to enjoy it.

Xiaomi Pad 5 – 11 "Tablet (Wi-Fi, 120Hz 2K + Screen, 128 GB of Internal Memory, 6 GB of RAM, 8720 mAh battery)

