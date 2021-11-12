Hangover from Singles Day deals, there is still time to take advantage of many opportunities. Shopping before Christmas has only just begun, as Black Friday is getting closer and closer. On this occasion, and like every week, we bring the best offers from the Xiaomi ecosystem.

Very diverse offers

Although smartphones are usually one of the most common devices that we usually find on sale, in this case we find products that surprise in price and are really useful.

Xiaomi Pad 5 for less than 350 euros





The Xiaomi Pad 5 has recently arrived in Spain and can already be obtained at a great price. Remember that it corresponds to a tablet of 11 inch with a refreshment rate at 120 Hz.

The processor that integrates is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It integrates MIUI for Pad, an adapted version of MIUI that makes the usability much better.

Inside it houses a 8720 mAh battery accompanied by a fast charge of up to 33 W.

You’re in luck, since the only version that is officially sold in Spain is the 6/128 GB version and now you can get this with double the capacity for just 347.99 euros.

To do this, you just have to add it to the cart and enter the code ESD1143 next to the seller’s coupons. Remember that ships from Spain, although the seller advises that they will begin shipping from November 15 to 22.

Xiaomi Pad 5 – 11 ”Tablet (Wi-Fi, 120Hz 2K + Screen, 128 GB of Internal Memory, 6 GB of RAM, 8720 mAh battery)

The Xiaomi monitor at a very low price





If you are looking for a monitor with which to improve your teleworking experience, this one from Xiaomi may be ideal for you. It is a monitor 27 inches who owns some 178 degree viewing angles.

It has a refresh rate up to 75 Hz, which can be very useful for playing video games. Integrate different connections so that you can use different equipment in the same place.

For a limited time you can get it for only 163.28 euros and even cheaper if you use the code SDMI25.

Xiaomi Mi Box S for 43.61 euros





The Xiaomi Mi Box S is a multimedia center perfect for those who have neither a Chromecast nor a smart TV. The Mi Box S will allow you to enjoy series and movies on your television and even play games.

In this case, it has a resolution limited to 1080p, which is usually sufficient in many cases. It also has Bluetooth, so you can connect other devices wirelessly.

By having Android, it is possible to download different applications and be able to make use of the different services in a simple way, and even the Google assistant.

Now for a limited time you can get the Xiaomi Mi Box S for just 43.61 euros. To do this, you just have to add it to the cart and apply this code: SDE8. Shipping is free and from Spain.

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S – Streaming Player, Black

LITTLE F3 5G





The POCO F3 5G is on sale for a limited time at a very good price. It has a screen of 6.67 inch built with AMOLED technology and with a refresh rate of 120 Hz that will make you see everything in a very fluid way.

Inside it houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is a processor capable of moving the vast majority of processes in a very simple way.

As far as the photographic section is concerned, this is composed of four cameras, the main one of which is 48 megapixels. It also has other sensors that are responsible for offering greater versatility.

The battery is 4820 mAh accompanied by a fast charge at 33 W.

Its price is only 279.99 euros for a limited time. Get it before it runs out.

POCO F3 5G – Smartphone 6 + 128GB, 6.67 ”120 Hz AMOLED DotDisplay, Snapdragon 870, 48MP triple camera, 4520 mAh, Deep Ocean Blue (ES / PT version), includes Mi headphones

Xiaomi Mi TV P1 55 inches





Xiaomi Smart TVs are also on sale these days. They are very complete televisions and a very good option in terms of quality and price.

In this case it is a 55-inch TV with FHD resolution. It has Android TV inside and 8 GB of internal storage to be able to download apps from the Google Play Store in a simple way.

It also has a Chromecast function and direct access to the different streaming platforms from the command in a simple way.

Now you can get the 55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 for only 384 euros for a limited time using the code SDMI45.

55 “LED TV XIAOMI MI TV 4S 4K-UHD Smart TV – ESP Version

Put one euro and save 50





Xiaomi has launched a curious promotion through which you can save 50 euros in exchange for advancing one euro. Specifically, this promotion applies to two products, the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the My Robot Vacuum Mop P.

To get 50 euros discount you must make the payment of one euro between November 11 and 18. Subsequently, between 20 and 21 it is necessary to pay the rest and thus receive it between November 22 and 23.

This promotion has already been done in other countries such as Italy, but never seen in Spain. It is an interesting novelty, since we went from the 649 euros of the Xiaomi 11T Pro to only 599.99 euros, and from 349.99 to 299.99 in the case of the robot for just advancing one euro.

Pre-order these products and save on Mi.com!

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G – Smartphone 8 + 128 GB, 6.67 “AMOLED flat DotDisplay 120 Hz, Snapdragon 888, PRO 108 MP camera, 5000 mAh, Meteorite Gray (ES version + 2 years warranty)





Xiaomi Vacuum Mop Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Cleaner, 0.2 liters, White

Today is Disney + Day, a very special day for subscribers. To know all the news you can subscribe to Disney + for only 1.99 euros for a limited time.

If you are more of HBO, HBO Max subscription is on sale at only 4.99 euros per month forever.

Looking for more deals?





