We still want to see a Xiaomi Mix Fold outside of China, and the first generation left us all with honey on our lips since it was a device that did not go beyond the borders of the Asian country, something that, in principle, could change with the launch of the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2.

Thanks to Gizchina we have been able to know that this device has already been registered in the IMEI database under model number 22061218C, and it will be the second folding phone of the company that, as all the rumors point out, It will be presented from the second half of the year 2022.

The internal hardware and the improvement of its screens, keys in this second generation

Without a doubt, the biggest improvement that we will see integrated into the second generation of the Xiaomi Mix Fold will be its screens. In this case, This terminal will have internal and external screens that support high refresh rates that could reach up to 120 Hz., leaving behind the 90 Hz of the external screen and the 60 Hz of the internal screen that we see in the current generation.



Record of the alleged Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 shared by Xiaomiui

What’s more, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will integrate the camera technology under the screen that we saw in the Xiaomi Mix 4, thus equating itself to other folding equipment that we see in the market such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, the greatest exponent in terms of folding phones with Android operating system.

Finally, everything seems to indicate that this device will be equipped with the new generation Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC from Qualcomm, thus becoming the first folding phone on the market to incorporate this processor, although this is difficult to affirm given the time that remains for its official launch.





Be that as it may, it seems that Xiaomi wants to compete face to face with Samsung and other firms that currently offer folding phones on the market, and that is This second generation will come to smooth out rough spots that we find in the original Mix Fold. We hope that, once and for all, we can enjoy it globally.

Source | Gizchina