Xiaomi is winning on Black Friday 2021. If a couple of days ago we saw how the POCO X3 Pro swept to become the best-selling smartphone on portals such as Amazon or Mediamarkt, today we know that the company has taken the Mi TV P1 series up to higher. And so they indicate it in their Twitter account.

At this very moment, the 32 and 50-inch P1s have been crowned the best sellers. We are not surprised at all, for what they offer for the price they have.

Xiaomi Mi TV P1





As we see in the screenshot, the P1 series has managed to position itself at the top. The first model currently has a 100 euros discount, and can be purchased for only 189 euros compared to the usual 289 euros. But the pump is in the second best-selling 50-inch model: It cost 599 euros and is available on Amazon for 399 euros.

An insane discount of 200 euros in which you take home, without shipping costs, a 4K panel with a refresh rate of 60 Hz MEMC compliant, Dolby Vision, HDR10 + and HLG compliant, 20W of audio power (and full compatibility with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD) and plenty of connectivity thanks to three HDMI ports, one of them compatible with eARC, two USB, headphone jack, LAN, AV and DVB-T2 ports / C, DVB-S2, plus optical output. A very complete Android TV, full of options and, above all, very cheap.



