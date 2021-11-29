We continue to be immersed in one of the times of the year with the best offers in terms of technology. In fact, Xiaomi is one of the firms that has offered the most discount in its different products, and a good example of this is the brutal offer that we bring you in this post about the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4C.

In the event that you do not have a smart bracelet and you want to get one that works well and is extremely easy to use, you can buy the Mi Smart Band 4C for only nine euros through the Alcampo website, a practically ridiculous price for a tremendously useful device.

A historic price for a simple but functional Smart Band

As we say, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4C is a fairly basic activity bracelet that mounts a 1.08 inch color TFT flat panel with 128 x 220 pixel resolution, interchangeable silicone strap in various colors and USB socket integrated into the body of the equipment to recharge its battery.





Its autonomy is approximately two weeks of continuous use and has sensors to be able to parameterize our basic daily physical activity, being able to use the GPS chip of our phone to be able to register with greater precision the five integrated sports such as: running, walking, cycling, treadmill and free training.

The best thing is that the price that this wearable has reached is practically ridiculous taking into account all that it is capable of offering us, and that is that for just nine euros through the Alcampo website we will be able to enjoy a tremendously useful team to have a relatively precise control of all our activity with a detailed application where we can consult the entire record.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C Smart Activity Tracker Sports Monitor with HR Dynamic Monitor 1.8 "Color Screen Large Screen 50M Waterproof Black Global Version

