In addition to presenting the new Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 or the expected Xiaomi Mi Air Fryer, Xiaomi has presented its new, a most futuristic router, capable of blazing fast speeds.

But there is not everything, this new router integrates a powerful Qualcomm 6-core processor inside and a total of four antennas, which in turn are divided into a total of 12 antennas with their 12 signal amplifiers.

Xiaomi Mi Router AX9000, Xiaomi’s most advanced router

designed for the home of the future -a hyperconnected home- and as a digital entertainment center for users, Mi Router AX9000 is Xiaomi’s first tri-band WI-FI 6 router equipped with a processor Qualcomm® Hexa-core. With one 4GHZ band and two 5GHZ bands, this flagship product is able to offer seamless gaming experiences

Reaching speeds of up to 8.354Mbps, My AX9000 Router meets all the requirements that a gamer or a smart owner needs in a high-end router, allowing high-bandwidth games and downloads while simultaneously allowing live streaming in 4K without blinking.

As for price, the Xiaomi Mi Router AX900 will debut in the coming days in Spain for 299.99 euros, becoming in addition to the most advanced router of the firm, the most expensive in its entire catalog.